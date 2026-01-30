    • 82 percent of hackers now use AI

    AI-Fraud-hacker

    A future of cybersecurity, powered by AI, promises a world where it's not just about defending against threats, but preemptively shaping a resilient digital landscape. But of course the technology is equally attractive to attackers and that means ethical hackers need to adopt it to.

    A new study from Bugcrowd finds that 82 percent of hackers now use AI in their workflows, up from 64 percent in 2023, with AI primarily used for automating tasks, accelerating learning, and analyzing data.

    The report’s findings show a decisive shift toward human-augmented intelligence, with hackers integrating AI into their workflows at significantly higher rates than in previous years. In parallel, a growing move toward collaborative hacking shows that team-based efforts increasingly outperform working in isolation. in isolation. These shifts reflect a broader evolution in the hacker psyche, balancing professionalization with foundational values. While financial incentives remain a primary motivator, most researchers still take deep pride in their ethical contributions, continuing to view hacking as a creative art form.

    “While the industry often frames the AI conversation as a choice between humans and machines, we have reached a point where those forces are converging,” says Dave Gerry, CEO at Bugcrowd. “This year’s report highlights a new era of human-augmented intelligence, where hackers are leveraging AI as a force multiplier to scale their ingenuity and impact. This technological evolution is paired with a clear shift toward collaborative, team-based hacking, proving that collective intelligence is the most effective way to secure a rapidly expanding attack surface.”

    Drawing on surveys and interviews with more than 2,000 security researchers worldwide, the report shows 72 percent of hackers believe team collaboration yields better results, with 61 percent finding more critical vulnerabilities when working in teams 

    In addition 75 percent report hacking is becoming more about money than curiosity, while 56 percent say geopolitics now outweighs pure curiosity as a driving factor, 

    Despite economic pressures, 85 percent believe reporting critical vulnerabilities is more important than making money, and 98 percent remain proud of their work. However, 65 percent have chosen not to disclose vulnerabilities due to lack of clear reporting pathways, highlighting critical gaps in organizational security processes.

    You can read more and get the full report on the Bugcrowd blog.

    Image credit: Arsenii Palivoda/Dreamstime.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    82 percent of hackers now use AI

    Electronic Frontier Foundation calls for stronger privacy with Encrypt It Already campaign

    Apple introduces controls to prevent networks from collecting precise location data

    Google updates Android anti-theft features

    Google Maps now lets you use Gemini hands free when walking or cycling

    Enhanced Samsung Care+ is now available across much of Europe

    Group chat lands in Spotify

    Most Commented Stories

    1. 82 percent of hackers now use AI

      0 Comments

    2. Digital clutter costs employees 29 days a year

      0 Comments

    3. ShinyHunters group leaks millions of alleged records from SoundCloud, Crunchbase and Betterment

      0 Comments

    4. Ring is now able to verify whether video footage has been altered

      0 Comments

    5. Sparkli is using AI to make digital learning more interactive for kids

      0 Comments

    6. Logitech's Rally AI cameras add automated framing and room occupancy tracking

      0 Comments

    7. Microsoft is investigating UNMOUNTABLE_BOOT_VOLUME error in Windows 11

      0 Comments

    8. Microsoft releases emergency fix to Windows users to fix Outlook issues

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us
    DMCA.com Protection Status

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap