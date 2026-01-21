    • Acer debuts new Chromebooks built for students and classrooms

    Acer 311 Chromebooks

    Acer has introduced two new Chromebooks aimed at students, marking the company’s first education devices built around the MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor. The Acer Chromebook 311 and Chromebook Spin 311 focus on battery life, durability, and simple designs intended for everyday classroom use and shared school environments.

    The new models are entry-level systems for schools looking to refresh or expand Chromebook fleets. The focus is more on power efficiency and physical resilience rather than performance.

    SEE ALSO: Apple turns to Google Gemini to power the future of Apple Intelligence and finally make Siri good

    Both new Chromebooks are powered by the MediaTek Kompanio 540, an Arm-based processor designed for ChromeOS workloads. They will be able to handle everyday school tasks as well as heavier classroom software.

    Acer rates both Chromebooks for up to 15 hours of use, with support for fast charging to suit shared devices and take-home programs.

    Two Chromebooks

    The Acer Chromebook 311 sticks with a traditional clamshell design and is compact and lightweight, making it easier for younger students to carry between classes.

    Acer Chromebook 311

    The Chromebook Spin 311 uses a convertible design with a 360-degree hinge. This allows it to switch between laptop, tablet, tent, and display modes for note-taking, reading, and sketching.

    Both Chromebooks have an 11.6-inch HD display with IPS technology. Touch support is available, and the Spin model offers an optional antimicrobial glass coating. The devices also include a Full HD webcam, dual microphones, and optional world-facing cameras for projects.

    The new Chromebooks support Wi-Fi 7 on select configurations, alongside Bluetooth 5.3.

    The devices meet MIL-STD 810H standards and are designed to withstand drops, spills, and daily wear. Each Chromebook includes reinforced ports, shock-absorbing bumpers, and a spill-resistant keyboard. Acer says the keyboard can handle liquid spills of up to 330ml.

    The keyboards and USB-C ports are modular, allowing IT staff to replace damaged components without extensive downtime.

    Chrome Education Upgrade is supported for schools managing large fleets and allows for centralized management, security controls, and zero-touch enrollment for new devices.

    James Lin, General Manager of Notebooks at Acer, said, "Acer Chromebooks are acclaimed as a foundational technology to prepare K-12 students for a lifetime of learning. Their durability, flexibility and ease-of-use help students collaborate and embrace new concepts with enthusiasm. Plus, they help teachers more effectively implement personalized learning strategies for their students, while IT departments can effectively manage Chromebooks to ensure sustainable operation and uninterrupted student learning."

    The Chromebook 311 is priced from $499.99, while the Chromebook Spin 311 starts at $579.99.

    What do you think about Acer's new student-focused Chromebooks? Let us know in the comments.

