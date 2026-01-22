AdGuard's TrustTunnel VPN protocol avoids detection by mimicking normal web traffic

AdGuard has released TrustTunnel, a new VPN protocol built for network environments where traditional VPN traffic is easy to detect, restrict, or slow down. The new protocol focuses on operating reliably in places where VPN connections often fail, which is becoming a common issue across both public and managed networks.

TrustTunnel has been designed to resemble standard HTTPS traffic rather than stand out as a distinct tunnel. By closely matching normal web connections, it can blend in better to everyday internet activity, becoming harder to spot at the network level. Many modern networks rely on inspection techniques to filter or limit specific types of traffic.

Older VPN protocols often struggle in restrictive environments because their traffic patterns are easily recognizable. Attempts to hide those patterns typically rely on additional layers that reduce speed and increase latency. TrustTunnel avoids that approach by relying on TLS over HTTP/2 or HTTP/3, both of which are widely used across the web.

Each connection runs within its own stream, allowing encrypted traffic to move efficiently while looking like regular web browsing. AdGuard claims that performance remains closer to native HTTPS traffic, even when multiple connections are active at the same time.

TrustTunnel use

The VPN protocol is aimed at both everyday users and more technical audiences. It allows connections to self-hosted servers, which gives users the option to run the protocol independently rather than relying solely on managed infrastructure.

Flexible routing rules are supported at the app and domain level and users can decide which connections pass through the tunnel and which stay on the local network, making it possible to separate different types of traffic without forcing all data through the same encrypted pipe.

The protocol also includes real-time request logs that show where traffic is going, how routing rules apply, and which connections use the tunnel, helping users get a clearer picture of how their devices interact with the network.

TrustTunnel has been released as open-source software on GitHub. The full protocol specification and reference implementations for both servers and clients are available under a permissive license.

Command-line clients support Linux, Windows, and macOS, and standalone apps are available for iOS and Android. TrustTunnel can be used across a wide range of devices without the need for a specific VPN service.

You can try TrustTunnel through AdGuard VPN apps or explore the protocol independently using the available open-source tools.

