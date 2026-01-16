    • AI fuels rise in ransomware threats

    Threat evolution

    New research from Check Point Software reveals a cyber threat landscape increasingly defined by ransomware growth, regional concentration of cyber attacks, and rising data exposure linked to enterprise use of GenAI.

    In December 2025, organizations globally continued to face sustained cyber pressure, with the average number of cyberattacks per organization per week reaching 2,027, a one percent increase from the previous month, and a nine percent increase from December 2024.

    At the same time, ransomware attacks surged sharply, with 945 publicly reported incidents in December, a 60 percent increase from December 2024. Ransomware remains the most disruptive cyber threat globally, driving operational downtime, financial losses, and data extortion across industries. North America accounted for 52 percent of reported ransomware incidents, followed by Europe at 23 percent, reinforcing ransomware’s continued concentration in economically high-value regions.

    “December’s data shows that cyber risk is no longer about isolated spikes, but continuous pressure,” says Mark Weir, regional director, UK and Ireland at Check Point Software. “Ransomware continues to scale through industrialized operations, while unmanaged GenAI usage is creating widespread data exposure at the enterprise level. Moving into 2026, organizations must prioritise prevention-first security, real-time AI threat intelligence, and strong governance over how AI tools are used across the business.”

    See also:
    Ransomware activity surges to record levels
    Financial sector hit hard by breaches but ransomware seeks targets elsewhere
    Ransomware attacks targeted at weekends and holidays


    The education sector remained the most targeted industry globally, with organizations experiencing an average of 4,349 cyber attacks per week in December, a 12 percent year-on-year increase. Large user populations, open digital environments, and aging infrastructure continue to make education organisations prime targets for cyber criminals.

    The government sector recorded the second-highest number of weekly cyberattacks per organization, at 2,666, while associations and non-profits recorded the second-highest growth across all industries, with 2,509 attacks per week, representing a 56 percent year-over-year increase. Limited cybersecurity resources and growing digital dependency continue to elevate risk for these sectors.

    You can read more on the Check Point blog.

    Image credit: denisismagilov/depositphotos.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    AI fuels rise in ransomware threats

    The real cost of migrating observability tools [Q&A]

    The US is bracing itself to pay even more for Spotify yet again

    China’s smartphone market stalled in 2025, but the battle at the top intensified

    AV-Comparatives' 2025 tests reveal which Windows antivirus tools perform best

    As 2G and 3G networks disappear, regulators are under pressure to protect vulnerable users

    Are executives safer using iOS or Android devices?

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Someone built a floppy disk TV remote control for kids and it actually works

      1 Comment

    2. Instagram denies security breach as password reset emails are sent out

      0 Comments

    3. Why the next era of enterprise AI needs context engineering [Q&A]

      0 Comments

    4. AI fuels rise in ransomware threats

      0 Comments

    5. Microsoft is killing off Word’s ‘Send to Kindle’ feature

      0 Comments

    6. TikTok launches new ‘For You’ Calendar feature

      0 Comments

    7. Microsoft releases 2026’s first Insider build of Windows 11

      0 Comments

    8. Why the cybersecurity industry needs more women

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap