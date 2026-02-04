Alexa+ is now available to everyone in the US, free with Prime

Alexa+ is now available to everyone in the United States, expanding access to Amazon’s latest AI assistant across voice, web, and mobile. Prime members get full access at no additional cost, while non-Prime users can try a free chat-based version through a browser or the Alexa app.

Alexa+ is the next generation of the Alexa assistant and builds on familiar voice features while adding a conversational AI layer. It works on Alexa-enabled devices, in a web browser at Alexa.com, and inside the Alexa app, giving users more ways to interact with the assistant beyond smart speakers and displays.

Alexa+ for free

For Prime members, Alexa+ is included as part of the existing subscription. It offers unlimited access for the whole household, covering voice interactions, web use, and app-based conversations. Non-Prime users can also subscribe directly for $19.99 per month.

Amazon has also introduced a free tier for people without Prime which provides a text-based chat experience through Alexa.com and the Alexa app. Usage is limited, but it allows users to ask questions, research topics, and plan tasks for free.

Alexa+ runs on a new architecture that uses large language models from Amazon Nova and Anthropic. This allows it to handle longer conversations, remember context over time, and respond to more complex requests than earlier versions of Alexa. Interactions are no longer limited to short commands, and users are able to explore topics in far greater depth.

The assistant also supports everyday tasks such as managing calendars, creating reminders, and organizing household schedules. It can help with research, summarizing information, and generating written content via the web interface.

On mobile, it supports on-the-go conversations that carry over between sessions.

Alexa+ can also place food orders, make reservations, book rides, and schedule home services. When paired with compatible devices, it can monitor activity patterns and notify users of unusual behavior in the home.

According to Amazon, users with early access to the new assistant interacted with it more often than with the standard Alexa. People used it for tasks like music discovery, cooking guidance, homework help, and general information, often continuing conversations across multiple days due to its ability to retain context.

The rollout makes Alexa+ available nationwide, removing earlier access restrictions. Prime members can activate it through their account or by voice, while others can start using the free chat experience directly via the web or app. There's no word on when access will spread beyond the US yet.

What do you think about Alexa+ becoming available to everyone in the US? Let us know in the comments.