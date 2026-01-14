    • Almost 40 percent of AI time savings lost to fixing low-quality output

    Time saving quality

    A new report from enterprise AI platform Workday shows that almost 40 percent of AI time savings are lost to rework, including correcting errors, rewriting content, and verifying outputs from one-size-fits-all AI tools. Only 14 percent of employees say they consistently get clear, positive net outcomes from AI.

    Despite this employees who use AI every day are overwhelmingly optimistic -- more than 90 percent believe it will help them succeed. But they also carry the biggest burden, 77 percent review AI-generated work just as carefully as work done by humans, if not more.

    It’s younger employees aged 25–34 who make up nearly half (46 percent) of those dealing with the most AI rework. Despite being seen as the most tech-savvy, they spend the most time checking and fixing AI output.

    "Too many AI tools push the hard questions of trust, accuracy, and repeatability back onto individual users," says Gerrit Kazmaier, president, product and technology, Workday. "At Workday, we've spent years delivering AI as simple, human‑centered solutions -- not raw technology -- so customers aren't left to wire things together and fact‑check every answer on their own. Our philosophy is that AI should do the complex work under the hood so people can focus on judgment, creativity, and connection. That's how organizations turn AI‑powered speed into durable, human‑led advantage."

    In most organizations (89 percent), fewer than half of job roles have been updated to reflect AI capabilities. Employees are using today’s tools inside 2015 job structures, and they're left to reconcile faster output with unchanged processes or systems. There’s a lack of training too, with only 37 percent of employees experiencing the highest amount of rework saying they're getting access to it

    Most organizations also agree that AI gains should benefit employees, but companies are more likely to put AI savings back into technology (39 percent) than into employee development (30 percent). And instead of using time saved to build skills, many simply increase workload (32 percent) -- leaving employees to navigate AI on their own.

    You can get the full report from the Workday site.

    Image credit: djbagaha/depositphotos.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Thunderbird Desktop 147.0 arrives with improved folder handling and search fixes

    Almost 40 percent of AI time savings lost to fixing low-quality output

    AI spending at record highs but enterprises still miss revenue targets

    BEC attacks up 15 percent in 2025 and getting more sophisticated

    How platform engineering is dying and what that means for platform engineers [Q&A]

    Instagram rolls out Reels algorithm control to the wider world

    Windows 10 users signed up for ESU should install the KB5073724 update right now

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Ashampoo Burning Studio 2026 usually costs €30, but you can get it free

      2 Comments

    2. WhatsApp is now trialing usernames in chats

      1 Comment

    3. Someone built a floppy disk TV remote control for kids and it actually works

      1 Comment

    4. NordPass launches Authenticator for personal accounts

      0 Comments

    5. 77 percent of successful email attacks impersonate trusted platforms

      0 Comments

    6. Thunderbird Desktop 147.0 arrives with improved folder handling and search fixes

      0 Comments

    7. Satechi announces Slim EX wireless keyboards and mouse for multi-device use

      0 Comments

    8. Kodi downloads are going offline next week and installs will fail -- but don't panic

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap