Android app launcher Nova Launcher is back

Third-party launchers remain incredibly popular among Android users, and Nova Launcher managed to gather a large following. However, the app changed hands, development slowed to a crawl, and then it was announced in the latter part of last year that it was closing down.

But now there is news that a Swedish firm has bought Nova Launcher and intends to keep it alive. At the moment it is not quite clear what the future holds for the app, but there is talk that ads might be on the horizon.

The company that has decided to take on Nova Launcher has made a public announcement about its somewhat vague plans: “Hi everyone. We want to share a clear update directly with the Nova community. Instabridge has acquired Nova Launcher. We are a Swedish company building products that help people get online, used by millions of people worldwide”.

The statement goes on to make it clear that Instabridge is aware of the importance of Nova Launcher to its fans:

Nova is not shutting down. Our immediate focus is simple: keep Nova stable, compatible with modern Android, and actively maintained. We also know many of you have lived through a long period of uncertainty. Nova has a strong identity and a community that still cares deeply. We take that seriously.

Clearly predicting that the uncertainty will be unsettling for fans of the launcher, Instabridge has published an FAQ to address concerns: