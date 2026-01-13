Apple bundles Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, and more into a new Creator Studio subscription

Apple has introduced Apple Creator Studio, a new subscription service available beginning Wednesday, January 28, that brings together its professional creative apps under one plan. It combines tools for video, music, image editing, and productivity, and is aimed at creators who already rely on Mac, iPad, and iPhone and want a single place to access Apple’s core creative software.

The subscription bundles Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage, alongside added features and premium content in Keynote, Pages, and Numbers.

Apple Creator Studio covers video editing, music production, image editing, and document creation. The apps remain available as individual purchases on Mac, but the subscription offers access across supported Apple devices.

Final Cut Pro gains new tools focused on speeding up editing tasks. Transcript Search lets users find spoken moments by typing phrases, while Visual Search allows clips to be located based on objects or actions in footage. Beat Detection adds a visual beat grid to help align edits with music.

On iPad, Final Cut Pro gets Montage Maker, which automatically assembles footage into a short edit. Users can adjust pacing, apply music, and reframe videos for vertical formats without manual cropping.

Motion and Compressor are included as part of the bundle. The former offers tools for creating 2D and 3D effects, while the latter focuses on preparing videos for delivery with custom output settings.

Logic Pro receives new AI assisted features for music creation. Synth Player generates electronic performances that respond to chord changes and intensity controls, and Chord ID analyzes audio or MIDI recordings and turns them into usable chord progressions inside a project.

Logic Pro also expands its Sound Library with new Apple designed packs. On iPad, Logic Pro adds Quick Swipe Comping and improved search that lets users describe sounds in natural language.

Pixelmator Pro becomes available on iPad for the first time. It includes a touch focused interface, Apple Pencil support, and the same editing tools found on Mac. Users can work across Mac and iPad and take advantage of features like smart selections, vector and bitmap masks, and AI based image upscaling.

Creator Studio content

The subscription also unlocks new content and features in Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and later Freeform. A new Content Hub provides access to curated images and graphics, while premium templates are added to the productivity apps.

Some image creation features rely on generative models, including tools that turn text into images or modify existing visuals. These features are designed to run with a mix of on device processing and external models.

“Apple Creator Studio is a great value that enables creators of all types to pursue their craft and grow their skills by providing easy access to the most powerful and intuitive tools for video editing, music making, creative imaging, and visual productivity -- all leveled up with advanced intelligent tools to augment and accelerate workflows,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Internet Software and Services. “There’s never been a more flexible and accessible way to get started with such a powerful collection of creative apps for professionals, emerging artists, entrepreneurs, students, and educators to do their best work and explore their creative interests from start to finish.”

Apple Creator Studio is priced at $12.99 per month or $129 per year, with a discounted plan for students and educators. Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform remain free to use without a subscription.

What do you think about Apple Creator Studio? Let us know in the comments.