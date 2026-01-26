Apple refreshes AirTag with better range and Find My upgrades, keeps the price the same

Apple has introduced a new version of its AirTag tracker that extends how far away items can be located and makes them easier to hear when you're nearby. The device keeps the same overall design and pricing as before, while focusing on more practical changes tied to everyday loss scenarios like misplaced luggage, bags, or keys.

AirTag works through Apple's Find My app and is designed specifically for tracking objects rather than people or pets (although it can be used on those as well). This uses nearby Apple devices to help relay an item’s approximate location back to its owner when it’s out of direct range of an iPhone.

Apple says all communication with the network is end-to-end encrypted, and the AirTag itself doesn’t store location history.

SEE ALSO: Apple turns to Google Gemini to power the future of Apple Intelligence and finally make Siri good

Key to the new version is a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip that enables Precision Finding from up to 50 percent farther away than the previous AirTag, guiding users with directional visuals, haptic feedback, and sound. This will help it close the gap once an item is in the general area but not immediately visible.

The Bluetooth hardware has also been updated, extending the distance at which an AirTag can be detected. That increased range should narrow down an item’s location before users rely on more precise guidance, particularly in larger indoor spaces or crowded environments.

Louder AirTag

Apple has also made big changes to the AirTag's internal speaker, making it 50 percent louder than the previous generation. As a result it can apparently be can be heard from up to twice as far away. That should make it easier to find things like keys lodged between couch cushions or a wallet buried in a backpack.

The new AirTag also works with Share Item Location, an iOS feature that lets users temporarily share the location of a misplaced item with trusted third parties. Airlines are a key use case here, allowing customer service teams to assist with delayed or lost luggage. Apple says it has partnered with more than 50 airlines to support this.

To guard against unwanted tracking, AirTag uses rotating Bluetooth identifiers and sends alerts if an unfamiliar AirTag is detected moving with someone. These alerts work across platforms, and Apple says no one, including the company itself, can see the identity or location of devices that help relay an AirTag’s position.

The new AirTag uses 85 percent recycled plastic in its enclosure, recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and recycled gold plating in Apple-designed printed circuit boards. The new AirTag keeps its old size and shape, so existing AirTag accessories will still fit.

At a time when prices for everything seem to be going through the roof, Apple has chosen to keep the cost of the new AirTag the same as the old. It's priced at $29 for a single unit or $99 for a four-pack, with free engraving available through Apple’s store.

The device requires a compatible iPhone or iPad running the latest operating systems, and some Apple Watch features depend on owning a newer model.

What do you think about Apple’s latest AirTag update? Let us know in the comments.