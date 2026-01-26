    • Apple refreshes AirTag with better range and Find My upgrades, keeps the price the same

    Apple AirTag

    Apple has introduced a new version of its AirTag tracker that extends how far away items can be located and makes them easier to hear when you're nearby. The device keeps the same overall design and pricing as before, while focusing on more practical changes tied to everyday loss scenarios like misplaced luggage, bags, or keys.

    AirTag works through Apple's Find My app and is designed specifically for tracking objects rather than people or pets (although it can be used on those as well). This uses nearby Apple devices to help relay an item’s approximate location back to its owner when it’s out of direct range of an iPhone.

    Apple says all communication with the network is end-to-end encrypted, and the AirTag itself doesn’t store location history.

    SEE ALSO: Apple turns to Google Gemini to power the future of Apple Intelligence and finally make Siri good

    Key to the new version is a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip that enables Precision Finding from up to 50 percent farther away than the previous AirTag, guiding users with directional visuals, haptic feedback, and sound. This will help it close the gap once an item is in the general area but not immediately visible.

    The Bluetooth hardware has also been updated, extending the distance at which an AirTag can be detected. That increased range should narrow down an item’s location before users rely on more precise guidance, particularly in larger indoor spaces or crowded environments.

    Louder AirTag

    Apple has also made big changes to the AirTag's internal speaker, making it 50 percent louder than the previous generation. As a result it can apparently be can be heard from up to twice as far away. That should make it easier to find things like keys lodged between couch cushions or a wallet buried in a backpack.

    The new AirTag also works with Share Item Location, an iOS feature that lets users temporarily share the location of a misplaced item with trusted third parties. Airlines are a key use case here, allowing customer service teams to assist with delayed or lost luggage. Apple says it has partnered with more than 50 airlines to support this.

    To guard against unwanted tracking, AirTag uses rotating Bluetooth identifiers and sends alerts if an unfamiliar AirTag is detected moving with someone. These alerts work across platforms, and Apple says no one, including the company itself, can see the identity or location of devices that help relay an AirTag’s position.

    The new AirTag uses 85 percent recycled plastic in its enclosure, recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and recycled gold plating in Apple-designed printed circuit boards. The new AirTag keeps its old size and shape, so existing AirTag accessories will still fit.

    At a time when prices for everything seem to be going through the roof, Apple has chosen to keep the cost of the new AirTag the same as the old. It's priced at $29 for a single unit or $99 for a four-pack, with free engraving available through Apple’s store.

    The device requires a compatible iPhone or iPad running the latest operating systems, and some Apple Watch features depend on owning a newer model.

    What do you think about Apple’s latest AirTag update? Let us know in the comments.

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Betterbird 140.7 is the email client Thunderbird should be

    Apple refreshes AirTag with better range and Find My upgrades, keeps the price the same

    More Americans using ChatGPT than Google when shopping online, study finds

    Agentic AI is being rolled out before organizations are ready for the identity risks

    AI is still in its infancy, so why trust it to run your business? [Q&A]

    Microsoft releases emergency fix to Windows users to fix Outlook issues

    Microsoft is investigating UNMOUNTABLE_BOOT_VOLUME error in Windows 11

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Evernote 11 adds AI assistant, semantic search, and meeting notes

      0 Comments

    2. Google is making a very welcome change to Do Not Disturb on Android

      0 Comments

    3. Secondary Google Calendars are being promoted

      0 Comments

    4. Manual compliance processes are eating up too many resources

      0 Comments

    5. Startups outpace established businesses on domain security

      0 Comments

    6. Healthcare IT leaders want passwordless authentication but adoption is slow

      0 Comments

    7. Betterbird 140.7 is the email client Thunderbird should be

      0 Comments

    8. Legacy infrastructure struggles with the demands of AI

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us
    DMCA.com Protection Status

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap