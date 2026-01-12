Apple turns to Google Gemini to power the future of Apple Intelligence and finally make Siri good

Apple and Google have entered into a multi-year collaboration that will see the next generation of Apple Foundation Models built on Google Gemini AI models and cloud technology. The agreement brings together two of the largest technology companies at a time when generative AI is becoming a core part of consumer platforms.

Under the partnership, Google’s Gemini models will form the technical foundation for future Apple Foundation Models, which are used to power Apple Intelligence features across Apple devices. One of the first visible results is expected to be a more personalized version of Siri, scheduled to arrive later this year. The updated assistant will be able to handle requests more naturally and better understand user context across apps and services.

Apple says it selected Google’s AI technology after evaluating multiple options and determining that Gemini currently provides the strongest base for its needs. Using Google’s existing AI infrastructure allows Apple to move more quickly on new features while focusing on how those features are integrated into its operating systems and hardware.

Apple Intelligence will continue to operate via a combination of on-device processing and Apple’s Private Cloud Compute system. According to Apple, this approach keeps user data protected while still allowing more complex AI tasks to be handled in the cloud. It insists that user data will not be used to train Google’s models and that requests processed off-device will follow Apple’s existing privacy rules.

The partnership is notable given the competitive history between Apple and Google, whose platforms often compete directly in areas such as mobile operating systems, services, and ecosystems. However, the scale and cost of developing advanced AI models has led many companies to rely on shared infrastructure or external models, even while competing in other areas.

Google Gemini powers Apple Intelligence

For Google, the deal expands the reach of Gemini by placing it at the core of Apple’s AI systems, even if the underlying technology remains largely invisible to users. For Apple, the collaboration provides access to advanced AI capabilities without requiring all development to be done internally.

As Apple Intelligence continues to roll out across devices, the success of the partnership will ultimately be reflected in how useful and seamless these new AI-driven features feel to everyday users.

What do you think about Apple turning to Google Gemini to power its AI ambitions? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Stockforlife / Shutterstock