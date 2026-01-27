Ashampoo Photo Commander FREE's massive update adds GPS sorting, slideshows, and advanced editing tools

Ashampoo has released a major update to Photo Commander FREE, adding 53 new features that expand its photo organization, editing, and presentation capabilities. Many of the new features were previously only available in the paid version.

One of the biggest new additions is improved photo organization based on GPS data. Photos can now be assigned, sorted, and displayed using embedded location information.

The software can also process that data to identify country, city, and street details, so photos can be viewed on maps or grouped by travel stages. This could help you save hours of manually sorting through all the images on your phone.

Slideshows now support background music across more audio formats and can be previewed in real time using a new video playbar.

Multi monitor support allows one screen to control the presentation while another displays it, which will be useful for living room setups, classrooms, or projectors. Animated camera movements and transitions are included.

There are new cropping tools, horizon straightening, and perspective corrections, as well as object removal and cloning tools. Image adjustments now include updated gradation curves, histogram views, and finer control over contrast, brightness, saturation, temperature, gamma, and sharpness.

A new dual view mode lets users compare original and edited images side by side, making it easier to avoid overprocessing, something a lot of people (myself included) will be guilty of.

For batch processing, users can rename, convert, rotate, and apply effects to multiple images at once. Automatic optimization tools handle noise reduction, red eye removal, and color correction in bulk, which could prove a handy time saver.

Photo Commander FREE formats

The software supports improved RAW handling, enhanced JPG color profiles, and the Google WebP format. Photos can be scanned, imported from cameras, or sorted into subfolders by EXIF creation date. PNG files can be compressed to reduce file size, and simple animations can be created or extracted.

Users can create collages, greeting cards, calendars, HTML albums, PDFs, and TIFF files from multiple images. Frames, text, shapes, and drawings can also be added directly to photos, and collections shared by email or prepped for social media.

The interface has been given a refresh and will now display frequently used tools in a quick access menu. Filters, virtual albums, calendar views, and metadata panels also make large collections easier to navigate.

You can download the latest version of Ashampoo Photo Commander FREE here.

What do you think about the new Photo Commander FREE update? Let us know in the comments.