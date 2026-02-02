Asus brings planar magnetic audio to gaming with its new ROG Kithara headset

Asus Republic of Gamers (or ROG as it's more typically known) has launched the ROG Kithara, the company's first open-back planar magnetic gaming headset. The new product sits between high-end audio gear and competitive gaming hardware, offering clearer positional audio and a more natural sound presentation than typical closed-back gaming headsets.

ROG Kithara was developed in collaboration with HIFIMAN, a company best known for planar magnetic headphones.

The ROG product uses large 100mm planar magnetic drivers that are tuned specifically for gaming rather than general music listening. It focuses on accuracy and separation rather than exaggerated bass or effects.

The drivers cover a frequency range from 8Hz to 55kHz, with low distortion across the spectrum. In theory this tuning makes it easier to pick out small details, such as footsteps, reload sounds, and distant movement during gameplay. Audio cues remain clear even when multiple sound effects overlap, which can be a real issue in fast-paced games.

ROG Kithara open-back

Kithara uses an open-back design rather than the closed-back approach common in gaming headsets. The open structure allows sound to move more freely, creating a wider and more natural soundstage and improving spatial awareness and positional accuracy.

It does mean that sound leaks in and out much more than with closed-back designs, however.

Voice communication is handled by an on-cable MEMS boom microphone which supports a wide frequency range from 20Hz to 20kHz and keeps distortion low while maintaining a high signal-to-noise ratio.

Separate signal paths are used for audio playback and microphone input to reduce interference and keep voice chat clear.

Beyond competitive gaming, Kithara can be used for single-player games, music, and media.

The headset ships with a balanced headphone cable that supports 4.4mm balanced connections as well as 3.5mm and 6.3mm single-ended plugs. A USB-C to dual 3.5mm adapter is included for use with PCs, consoles, laptops, DACs, amplifiers, and mobile devices.

With a 16-ohm impedance, the headset can work across a wide range of devices without requiring powerful external amplification.

For comfort, the headset has a metal frame with eight levels of adjustment, a padded headband, and two sets of interchangeable ear cushions. Users can change the cushions to adjust fit and tweak the sound as required.

ROG Kithara is priced at $299 and will be available to buy through all the usual retailers including Amazon, MicroCenter, Best Buy, and Newegg.

What do you think about this new headset aimed at gamers? Let us know in the comments.