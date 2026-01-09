    • Attackers target remote work and data storage

    Network attack lateral movement

    New research from internet service provider Beaming shows UK businesses were targeted more than 791,600 times last year and attackers are focused on systems that facilitate remote work and data storage, turning them into high-risk entry points.

    Remote desktop and VPN services saw sustained, automated probing throughout 2025. These are the primary targets for ransomware groups who use stolen credentials to infiltrate and encrypt corporate networks to cause total business lockout.

    Databases remain a top priority for attackers seeking to exfiltrate sensitive customer records for extortion purposes. These breaches often lead to significant regulatory fines and long-term reputational damage.

    Web applications also experienced a surge in automated scanning, where bots hunt for unpatched vulnerabilities. These industrialised attacks can exploit weaknesses within seconds of a flaw being discovered.

    Attacks on third-party cloud services and supplier portals rose in 2025. This underlines how dependent businesses are on the security of their partners, as attackers use these portals to move laterally into partner networks.

    China remains the largest source of malicious traffic in 2025, frequently exceeding 30,000 unique attacking IP addresses per month. However, Beaming’s latest analysis reveals that the USA has significantly narrowed the gap, now following more closely as a major source of attack infrastructure than in previous years. These two nations, alongside Brazil, India, and Russia, constitute the top five origins of cyber threats reaching UK businesses.

    Sonia Blizzard, managing director of Beaming, says, "In 2025, we saw cyberattack activity move from sporadic peaks to a relentless baseline of over 2,000 probes per day. For business leaders, 2026 needs to be the year where cyber resilience stays firmly on the boardroom agenda. It is no longer just about defending the perimeter; it’s about ensuring your organisation can keep operating even when under constant fire."

    To counter the threat businesses are advised to audit and secure all internet-facing services, removing or restricting unnecessary ports. They should also enforce multi-factor authentication (MFA) across every remote login and remove direct RDP exposure, adopt conditional access policies that factor in user location and device health, maintain immutable backups and regularly test recovery processes, and review the security controls of third-party vendors as part of routine governance.

    You can read more on the Beaming site.

    Image credit: BeeBright/Depositphotos.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Executives more likely to take phishing bait than junior staff

    Proton updates its Lumo AI tool with new Projects feature

    Sisense delivers faster, smarter analytics with AI

    Get WinOptimizer 2026 for free and save $30 on this brand new Windows cleanup and tuning tool

    New starters, conditions, and actions are making Google Home more powerful

    Google releases the first Pixel update of 2026

    Microsoft Lens really is closing down in a matter of weeks

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Ashampoo Burning Studio 2026 usually costs €30, but you can get it free

      2 Comments

    2. WhatsApp is now trialing usernames in chats

      1 Comment

    3. Someone built a floppy disk TV remote control for kids and it actually works

      1 Comment

    4. Google Drive gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign back

      0 Comments

    5. Google to release Android source code less frequently

      0 Comments

    6. Phishing-as-a-service kits doubled in 2025 as tactics evolve

      0 Comments

    7. Executives more likely to take phishing bait than junior staff

      0 Comments

    8. Dell revives the XPS brand with new laptops at CES 2026

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap