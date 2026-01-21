BBC strikes deal with YouTube to make original content for the platform

The BBC has announced a wide-ranging partnership with YouTube that will see it produce original programmes specifically for the video platform. The agreement marks a major shift for the corporation, from using YouTube mainly for clips and promotion to creating content aimed at younger, digital-first audiences.

Until now, the the British broadcaster has largely treated YouTube as a marketing outlet for its own services. Clips and trailers have been used to push viewers toward shows available elsewhere.

Under the new arrangement, content will be made with YouTube as the primary destination. Some programmes could also appear on BBC platforms like iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

The new content will carry advertising when viewed outside the UK. This creates an additional source of revenue at a time when the BBC’s funding model is under review.

Programming is expected to span entertainment, documentaries, children’s content, news, and sport. Coverage connected to the Winter Olympics is among the first projects planned.

BBC and YouTube

In a joint statement, BBC and YouTube said the partnership would showcase “the best homegrown storytelling and news from across the BBC”.

BBC director general Tim Davie added, “We're building from a strong start and this takes us to the next level, with bold homegrown content in formats audiences want on YouTube and an unprecedented training programme to upskill the next generation of YouTube creators from across the UK.”

He also stated, “Importantly, this partnership also allows new audiences different routes into BBC services like BBC iPlayer and Sounds.”

The BBC has not previously commissioned original series for YouTube. Its main account, which focuses on clips and trailers, has more than 15 million subscribers. A separate BBC News channel on YouTube has around 19 million subscribers. The broadcaster is expected to expand its presence on the platform to as many as 50 channels.

In the UK, BBC content on YouTube will not include advertising. Advertising will only apply to international viewers.

Viewing figures have shown YouTube overtaking the BBC’s combined services on some UK metrics, while other research has pointed to social platforms becoming a primary source of news in the US.

Pedro Pina, vice president of EMEA YouTube said the video platform was “delighted” to partner with the BBC “to redefine the boundaries of digital storytelling. This partnership translates the BBC's world-class content for a digital-first audience, ensuring its cultural impact reaches a younger, more global audience,” he said, adding, “Beyond the content, our first-of-its-kind training programme represents a deep investment in the UK's creative pipeline designed to empower the next generation of British talent to lead the global creator economy. In doing so, we are not just telling the stories of today; we are building the stage for the storytellers of tomorrow.”

The agreement covers the BBC’s UK public service output as well as international material produced by BBC Studios.

Image Credit: DespositPhotos