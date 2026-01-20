be quiet! launches its first wireless gaming mice -- Dark Perk Ergo and Sym

be quiet! has launched two high-end wireless gaming mice called Dark Perk Ergo and Dark Perk Sym. The German PC hardware company is expanding beyond its usual ranges into peripherals, targeting gamers and professionals.

Both mice have been designed with a focus on performance, with special attention paid to elements such as weight, sensor accuracy, and wireless stability.

Wireless gaming mice

Dark Perk Ergo is designed for right-handed users and features an ergonomic shape that sits naturally in the hand. The form is apparently built to support relaxed grip styles during longer gaming sessions, reducing strain while maintaining precise control.

The mouse weighs 55g, placing it in the ultralight category and promising fast movement and sustained use.

Dark Perk Ergo uses a PixArt PAW3950 sensor, offering up to 32,000 DPI and an 8,000Hz polling rate, including in wireless mode. The sensor is paired with a Nordic nRF54H20 MCU for efficient wireless performance and battery management.

Battery life is rated at up to 110 hours of continuous gameplay at a 1,000Hz polling rate. A braided 1.8m USB-A to USB-C cable is included for charging and for anyone who prefers a wired connection.

Click input is handled by optical Omron D2FP-FN2 switches. These are described as offering fast actuation with a quieter and softer feel compared with traditional mechanical alternatives.

Dark Perk Ergo includes five programmable buttons and configuration is handled via the be quiet! IO Center software on Windows. Users can adjust DPI steps, polling rates, RGB lighting, and button functions.

Settings can be saved directly to onboard memory, so profiles can be used on other systems.

A dedicated DPI switch is built into the mouse for quick adjustments without the need for software. The base uses 100 percent PTFE skates with rounded edges to support smoother movement across mouse pads.

Dark Perk Sym shares the same internals as the Ergo model, including the sensor, switches, and wireless platform. The difference is the shell, which uses a symmetrical design making suitable for both left- and right-handed users.

The Sym also weighs 55g and delivers the same balance of speed, control, and comfort during extended sessions.

Both models support IO Center Web, allowing configuration through Chromium-based browsers on Windows, iOS, and Linux without installing software.

“Our move into gaming mice had one goal: to deliver an extremely lightweight mouse that helps users compete at the highest levels of the leaderboards,” says Aaron Licht, CEO of be quiet!. “With the Dark Perk Ergo and Dark Perk Sym, we’re offering two clear choices for competitive gamers -- one ergonomic, one symmetrical -- both built with the precision, comfort, and performance our community expects from us.”

Dark Perk Ergo and Dark Perk Sym will be available to buy starting February 3, priced at $109.90/€109.90.

What do you think about be quiet!'s new gaming mice? Let us know in the comments.