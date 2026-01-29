    • Electronic Frontier Foundation calls for stronger privacy with Encrypt It Already campaign

    Encrypt It Already

    Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) has kicked off a new campaign calling on technology companies to offer better privacy protections to users. The Encrypt It Already campaign is practically begging for end-to-end encryption to be implemented across data and communication systems by default.

    EFF points to the likes of WhatsApp and Signal – both of which already offer end-to-end encryption as being good examples of ensuring that only sender and recipient are able to access messages. Recognizing that the approach taken will be different depending on the product and the circumstances, EFF has a number of suggestions.

    With WhatsApp and Signal being used as examples of how communication should be encrypted, it is Apple’s Advanced Data Protection that is singled out as an example of encrypting data.

    In calling on technology firms to help protect the privacy of users, EFF is making a number of requests and suggestions:

    • Keep your Promises: Features that the company has publicly stated they’re working on, but which haven’t launched yet.
      • Facebook should use end-to-end encryption for group messages
      • Apple and Google should deliver on their promise of interoperable end-to-end encryption of RCS
      • Bluesky should launch its promised end-to-end encryption for DMs
    • Defaults Matter: Features that are available on a service or in app already, but aren’t enabled by default.
      • Telegram should default to end-to-end encryption for DMs
      • WhatsApp should use end-to-end encryption for backups by default
      • Ring should enable end-to-end encryption for its cameras by default
    • Protect Our Data: New features that companies should launch, often because their competition is doing it already.
      • Google should launch end-to-end encryption for Google Authenticator backups
      • Google should offer end-to-end encryption for Android backup data
      • Apple and Google should offer an AI permissions per app option to block AI access to secure chat apps

    More than this, EFF is also looking for better communication and transparency from companies to let their customers know about the existence of such features, and calls for technical data about implementation to be made available so anyone who is interested is able to see it. The foundation suggests the following should be done by companies in addition to rolling out end-to-end encyption:

    • A blog post written for a general audience that summarizes the technical details of the implementation, and when it makes sense, a technical white paper that goes into further detail for the technical crowd.
    • Clear user-facing documentation around what data is and isn’t end-to-end encrypted, and robust and clear user controls when it makes sense to have them.
    • Data minimization principles whenever feasible, storing as little metadata as possible.

    You can find out more in EFF’s blog post about the campaign, and you can also check out the Encrypt It Already website

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Electronic Frontier Foundation calls for stronger privacy with Encrypt It Already campaign

    Apple introduces controls to prevent networks from collecting precise location data

    Google updates Android anti-theft features

    Google Maps now lets you use Gemini hands free when walking or cycling

    Enhanced Samsung Care+ is now available across much of Europe

    Group chat lands in Spotify

    The global smartphone market grew in 2025, but the memory crisis hangs over 2026

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Electronic Frontier Foundation calls for stronger privacy with Encrypt It Already campaign

      0 Comments

    2. Microsoft launches winapp CLI to ease app development

      0 Comments

    3. Android app launcher Nova Launcher is back

      0 Comments

    4. How AI coding adoption can create security blind spots [Q&A]

      0 Comments

    5. Digital clutter costs employees 29 days a year

      0 Comments

    6. ShinyHunters group leaks millions of alleged records from SoundCloud, Crunchbase and Betterment

      0 Comments

    7. Ring is now able to verify whether video footage has been altered

      0 Comments

    8. Sparkli is using AI to make digital learning more interactive for kids

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us
    DMCA.com Protection Status

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap