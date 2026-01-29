Enhanced Samsung Care+ is now available across much of Europe

Samsung has announced enhancements to its Samsung Care+ device protection program. The upgraded program covers many European markets and includes device repairs for two years.

On top of this device protection jumps from three to five years, and support is available around the clock. The addition of scores of new walk-in centers to Samsung network makes gaining access to such helps much easier and more accessible.

The package, which rivals the similar program offered by Apple for its own devices, includes unlimited repairs for any kind of incident that renders a Galaxy device unusable. Samsung points out that cosmetic damage is not covered, however.

Outlining what the protection package includes, Samsung shares the following:

Unlimited Accidental Damage Cover: Customers can now benefit from unlimited accidental damage cover, which offers protection against knocks, drops and spills. Regardless of how many times a customer damages their Galaxy devices, they’re covered for a Samsung-certified repair. Plus, the excess fee has been streamlined, offering consistent excess no matter the type or extent of damage to their devices. Customers can access walk-in repair centres for quick repairs where available. All repairs are completed in Samsung-authorised service centres using original parts and Samsung has expanded the Samsung Care+ repair locations to make the service more accessible than ever before. For added convenience, claims can be made online or by phone 24/7. Walk-in repair: 175 new walk-in repair locations open to Samsung Care+ customers, with more to come in the future. Whether at home or travelling, customers with accepted claims will be directed to the most convenient, local walk-in repair centre for rapid service.

Send-in repair: Customers can choose to send their device in for repairs and Samsung Care+ will arrange seamless collection and delivery to get customers back up and running fast. Extended warranty and device longevity: Should an insured customer experience any mechanical and electrical failure after the standard warranty period, Samsung Care+ covers the repair for the duration of the policy term. To ensure sustained device performance, devices with battery capacity falling below 80% after the end of the standard manufacturer warranty are also eligible for a free battery replacement. Every replacement undergoes rigorous performance-tests by Samsung-certified technicians during the repair process.

Greater flexibility: The new monthly payment option for up to 60 months of coverage provides greater flexibility for customers, even granting the freedom to cancel at any time. For those who prefer a fixed-term option, a two-year policy is also available via a single upfront payment.

Additional layer of protection: For added peace of mind, customers can also opt to include theft and loss Once a claim is approved, a replacement device is dispatched within 48 hours, ensuring minimal disruption to customer’s daily life. Furthermore, Samsung Knox Guard is used to remotely block missing devices, safeguarding personal data and preventing fraudulent use. Samsung Knox Guard must be activated on every insured mobile phone or tablet.

Speaking about the changes, Richard Chang, Corporate Vice President – Mobile Division, Samsung UK & Ireland, says:

We’ve listened to our customers and completely transformed what Samsung Care+ should be. Device protection now matches a reality where people are always connected and on the move. That’s why, going forward, customers will receive unlimited repairs instead of two a year, protection for up to five years instead of three and 24/7 support instead of limited working hours. We’ve also added 175 new walk-in repair locations across Europe; So, whether you’re at home or abroad, help is always nearby. Samsung Care+ now works as hard as our customers do.

There are various restrictions and limitations which are detailed here.

More information is available by visiting https://www.samsung.com/uk/offer/samsung-care-plus/.