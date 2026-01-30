    • Enterprise infrastructure under strain from drive to AI

    Network servers engineer

    A new report from Cockroach Labs reveals a growing concern that AI use is starting to overwhelm the traditional IT systems meant to support it.

    The study, conducted by Wakefield Research among over 1,100 senior cloud architects, engineers, and technology executives, shows that as AI moves into to always-on production systems, leaders expect a widening gap between AI ambition and infrastructure readiness, intensifying the call to rethink architecture for continuous, machine-driven scale.

    The findings show 83 percent of leaders believe AI-driven demand will cause their data infrastructure to fail without major upgrades within the next 24 months, and 34 percent expect failure within the next 11 months. For many enterprises, infrastructure failure related to AI scale is no longer a distant risk -- it's viewed as imminent.

    "What the data shows is that AI doesn't just add load -- it changes the scale systems have to survive," says Spencer Kimball, CEO and co-founder of Cockroach Labs. "Leaders aren't worried about whether AI works. They're worried their infrastructure won't hold up once AI is always on. At that point, resilience isn't about recovery -- it's about whether the architecture can handle continuous success without breaking."

    Among other findings, 100 percent of respondents expect AI workloads to grow in the next year, with more than 60 percent predicting increases of 20 percent or more. AI-related reliability issues are no longer hypothetical either, 77 percent expect AI to drive at least 10 percent of all service disruptions in the year ahead.

    The database layer is emerging as a critical point of failure. 30 percent of respondents identify the database as the first point of failure in an AI-overload scenario, second only to the cloud infrastructure (36 percent) itself.

    The survey shows organizations understand the benefits AI can deliver: 99.6 percent of companies are prioritizing investment in improving AI scalability and database performance in the next year. However, nearly 63 percent of respondents say their leadership teams underestimate how quickly AI demands will outpace existing data infrastructure.

    You can get the full report from the Cockroach site.

    Image credit: DragosCondreaW/depositphotos.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Enterprise infrastructure under strain from drive to AI

    Shadow AI threat increases as employees take risks to meet deadlines

    Security teams hampered by lack of integrated tools

    82 percent of hackers now use AI

    Electronic Frontier Foundation calls for stronger privacy with Encrypt It Already campaign

    Apple introduces controls to prevent networks from collecting precise location data

    Google updates Android anti-theft features

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Enterprise infrastructure under strain from drive to AI

      0 Comments

    2. ShinyHunters group leaks millions of alleged records from SoundCloud, Crunchbase and Betterment

      0 Comments

    3. Ring is now able to verify whether video footage has been altered

      0 Comments

    4. Sparkli is using AI to make digital learning more interactive for kids

      0 Comments

    5. Logitech's Rally AI cameras add automated framing and room occupancy tracking

      0 Comments

    6. Microsoft is investigating UNMOUNTABLE_BOOT_VOLUME error in Windows 11

      0 Comments

    7. Microsoft releases emergency fix to Windows users to fix Outlook issues

      0 Comments

    8. AI is still in its infancy, so why trust it to run your business? [Q&A]

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us
    DMCA.com Protection Status

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap