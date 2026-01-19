    • Evernote 11 adds AI assistant, semantic search, and meeting notes

    Evernote 11

    Evernote 11 has arrived, the first major update to the popular note-taking app in five years. The new release gains three artificial intelligence features: AI Assistant, Semantic Search, and AI Meeting Notes. The new features sit alongside the app’s existing tools for notes, tasks, and organization.

    Work on version 11 has been underway for roughly two years. During that period, the app has received hundreds of smaller updates focused on performance, syncing, and reliability. Evernote 11 groups that longer-term work into a single release and adds new AI-based tools across the tool.

    Federico Simionato, product lead at Evernote, said: “Through hundreds of interviews and workshops we designed v11’s AI features to make people’s everyday needs of capturing, organizing and retrieving information in Evernote more intuitive and efficient than ever.”

    Evernote 11 AI features

    The first new tool is AI Assistant. It appears as a chat-style interface inside Evernote and allows users to ask questions about their notes, tasks, and calendar items.

    The assistant can summarize content, surface related notes, and carry out basic web searches. The feature was developed in collaboration with OpenAI.

    Semantic Search changes how searching works inside the app. Instead of relying on exact keywords, users can type queries in natural language. The system then looks for notes that match the meaning of the request rather than specific words. This will make it easier to find information when you can't remember exact phrasing.

    Finally, AI Meeting Notes focuses on capturing meetings. It can record and transcribe in-person or online conversations, recognize multiple speakers, and generate written summaries, including key points and action items. These are saved directly into Evernote as notes.

    Users can turn each AI feature on or off through new settings. AI Assistant is available on desktop and web, while Semantic Search and AI Meeting Notes are supported on desktop, web, and mobile.

    Version 11 also includes non-AI changes. Evernote has updated parts of note editing, content capture, and navigation. It has also given the app a visual makeover, including a new logo and updated interface.

    You can download Evernote 11 here.

    What do you think about the changes in Evernote version 11? Let us know in the comments.

    

