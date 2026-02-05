    • Faraday Future outlines plans to deliver humanoid and quadruped robots in the US

    Faraday Future Robot family

    Electric car maker Faraday Future is expanding beyond vehicles with a new robotics business that includes humanoid and quadruped robots, alongside a pricing and sales model intended to speed up commercial deployment.

    Faraday Future introduced its first three robots at the annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) show in Las Vegas. There are two humanoid models and one quadruped, with sales and preorders open now and initial deliveries planned to begin later this month.

    The three robots are FF Futurist, priced from $34,990, a full size humanoid intended for professional roles, FF Master, from $19,990, a smaller humanoid focused on interaction and assistance, and FX Aegis, from $2,499, a quadruped designed for security and mobility tasks.

    Each robot also requires an additional ecosystem skills package, priced from $1,000 to $5,000, depending on the model.

    The company confirmed that more than 1,200 robotics units are currently covered by paid, non binding B2B deposits. These are tied to early commercial customers and co-creation partners, not general consumer orders.

    Faraday Future's new unit

    Faraday Future Robots

    The firm has set up a new robotics unit, FF EAI Robotics Inc., headquartered in California. This will run alongside the company’s electric vehicle programs, sharing software, AI, cloud, and data infrastructure.

    YT Jia, founder and global co-CEO, described robotics as a shift in how AI systems interact with people and physical environments. “Working alongside humans, we believe EAI robots will help reshape productivity models and drive a new leap forward in productivity through human–machine symbiosis.”

    The FF Futurist humanoid robot uses the Nvidia Orin platform and offers up to 200 TOPS of computing performance. It combines multiple cameras, LiDAR, depth sensors, and tactile sensors to operate in indoor and outdoor environments, with support for Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity.

    The robot features 28 motors, peak torque of up to 500Nm, and a hot swappable battery system with up to three hours of operating time. It also supports interaction in up to 50 languages and uses a configurable facial display for different roles.

    The smaller FF Master has with 30 degrees of freedom, excluding hands. It has a focus on interaction, learning, and adaptive behavior in home, education, and event settings, with the ability to gain new skills over time.

    Finally, the FX Aegis quadruped robot, built for mobility and endurance, can climb slopes up to 40 degrees, overcome obstacles of about 13 inches, and operate in outdoor or industrial environments. Optional modules include LiDAR, cameras, robotic arms, and security equipment.

    Faraday Future plans to offer after sales support, over-the-air (OTA) updates, and remote technical services for all three robots. Financing, leasing, and rental options are also under consideration.

    What do you think about Faraday Future expanding into humanoid and quadruped robotics?

