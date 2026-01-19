Flowtica Scribe is an AI pen that records conversations and syncs notes automatically

Following its debut at CES 2026, Flowtica’s AI recording pen is now available to buy through the company’s website. Flowtica Scribe is intended as a screen-free alternative to phone-based recording apps for meetings, interviews, consultations, and other in-person discussions.

The Scribe is a pen-shaped audio recorder built around post-meeting processing rather than live interaction. It's designed to record audio during a conversation without requiring the user to watch a display or manage an app in the moment. The main idea is that the capture step stays simple, and the review step takes place afterwards.

The pen was originally launched via a crowdfunding campaign before being shown off at CES.

Flowtica Scribe: More than a pen

The point of Scribe is to record conversations without drawing attention. A pen is a familiar object in offices and far less conspicuous than a phone placed on a table or a dedicated recorder sitting between participants. The pen also doesn't have a screen, which reduces visible cues that it's a recording device.

Once recording starts, the pen captures audio for later processing. Flowtica says the system handles organization and interpretation after the conversation ends, rather than while people are speaking. This will allow the user to stay focused on the discussion instead of worrying about settings, prompts, or live transcripts.

After recording, the software generates a transcript and produces structured outputs based on the conversation. It can identify decisions, tasks, and follow-ups, reducing the need to replay recordings or scan long transcripts to find what matters.

The software also lets the user specify what kind of output is needed from a particular recording, such as a shorter summary or a list of action items.

Flowtica says the outputs can connect to calendars and task systems, allowing follow-ups discussed in a meeting to be carried into whatever tools a user would typically use. The company hasn’t provided a full public list of supported apps, so it's hard to know how useful this will be.

Flowtica Scribe is available to buy now priced at $149.

What do you think about a pen built for recording and AI notes instead of a phone app? Let us know in the comments.