    • GenAI saves users nearly four hours a week

    New research from digital employee experience (DEX) management company Nexthink reveals that users of Generative AI (GenAI) tools save a net average of three hours and 47 minutes per week.

    There are, however, significant differences between the four market-leading tools, with ChatGPT boosting productivity by more than double the level of Copilot. ChatGPT users engaged with the tool for an average of 2hr 47mins each week, saving on average 5hr 46mins.

    Claude users engaged for 2hr 30mins, saving 3hr 23mins. For Copilot 2hr 40mins and 2hr 45mins, and for Gemini 2hr 13mins engagement saved 4hr 46mins. The analysis, based on 4.9m sessions per day across 3.4m employees, also finds users tend to engage with GenAI 10 times per day, for a total of three hours and fourteen minutes per week on average.

    “Enterprises are pouring tens of billions into AI, but most of that spend isn’t delivering value,” says Pedro Bados, CEO and co-founder of Nexthink. “Adoption, not access, is the real bottleneck. When companies properly instrument AI usage and actively drive adoption, productivity surges, and the connection between AI investment, revenue growth, and cost savings becomes clear.”

    While businesses have been quick to embrace GenAI, a lack of visibility around which tools are being used, by whom, and for what purposes, has been a significant problem in understanding the value they are getting from these investments. Nexthink has introduced AI Drive to solve this problem by consolidating visibility, usage, guidance, and measurement data into a single vantage point. Combining this robust DEX data with user sentiment analysis, it uncovers employee pain points and adoption barriers, enabling organizations to provide better adoption support and employees to gain confidence faster.

    You can find out more in Nexthink’s AI Activation Playbook.

    Image credit: Paradee Paradee/Dreamstime.com

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

