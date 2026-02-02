    • Get Ashampoo UnInstaller 15 free for a limited time

    Ashampoo UnInstaller 15 free

    Usually priced at $40, BetaNews readers can get Ashampoo UnInstaller 15 for free, for a limited time. The software removes unwanted programs cleanly, helping to keep systems running smoothly.

    Ashampoo UnInstaller 15 monitors software installations in real time and can roll them back completely when needed. It tracks changes as programs are installed, then uses that data to clear out leftover files, folders, and Registry entries that standard uninstallers often miss.

    If you like to try out a lot of free programs, you'll find this a great solution for avoiding loads of junk accumulating on your system.

    Ashampoo UnInstaller 15 features

    Installation monitoring in this version is much faster than before, while memory and CPU usage have been cut, so the software can run quietly in the background without slowing the system down, even on older or lower-powered PCs.

    The background installation guard detects when setups begin and end, including more complex or unusual installers.

    The software can capture system states before and after installations, then compare them to identify changes. This now runs quicker than before, which makes it easier to understand exactly what an installer has modified, handy when troubleshooting or cleaning up after software that failed to uninstall cleanly.

    The Privacy Traces Cleaner scans folders, files, and the Registry to remove usage traces left behind by applications and system activity. Each clean is logged, allowing users to see what was removed later.

    ash_UnInstaller15_guard_dark

    Ashampoo UnInstaller 15 also includes some other useful tools. Installed programs can be moved between drives without reinstalling them, which can help free up space or move applications to faster storage. You can export a list of installed applications and import it on another system too, handy for after a reinstall or hardware upgrade.

    The interface has been improved and reports have been redesigned and now support Windows apps as well as traditional desktop software.

    Cleaner modules such as Internet Cleaner, Registry Cleaner, and Drive Cleaner have been updated to work with current versions of Windows and modern browsers.

    Ashampoo UnInstaller 15 is a great program, and who can argue with free? It isn’t the latest version though. That would be UnInstaller 16 which is still available for $40.

    Download Ashampoo UnInstaller 15 for free from here. The offer runs from now until the end of February 2026.

    What do you use to uninstall unwanted software? Let us know in the comments.

