Google agrees to $68m settlement over Google Assistant recording claims

Google has agreed to pay $68m to resolve a class action lawsuit over allegations that Google Assistant recorded private conversations without users’ knowledge. The proposed settlement was filed in federal court in California and still requires approval from US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman. If approved, it would bring the case to an end without a trial.

Google Assistant is built into many Android devices. Plaintiffs claimed that the digital assistant sometimes activated when it should not have done, resulting in audio recordings being made in situations users thought were private.

SEE ALSO: Google is giving Gmail and AI boost with new Gemini-powered features

Some claimants alleged that recordings captured sensitive discussions, including conversations about finances, work matters, and personal decisions. The lawsuit also claimed that some of this data was used to support targeted advertising.

The search giant has, naturally enough, denied those allegations. In court filings, it said it does not record or share private conversations in the way described and that the settlement is intended to avoid the cost and uncertainty of prolonged litigation.

Google Assistant claims

Google has previously said that its assistant does not transmit or store audio while idle and only records after detecting an activation phrase such as ‘Hey Google’. The plaintiffs argued that accidental activations undermined that safeguard.

If the settlement is approved, Google will place $68m into a fund to cover consumer claims, legal fees, and other court-approved costs. Users will be able to submit claims for up to three Google devices. The amount each person receives will depend on how many valid claims are submitted overall.

The case adds to wider scrutiny of voice-activated assistants and how they operate in everyday environments, particularly around unintended activations and the handling of recorded audio.

Earlier this year, Apple agreed to pay $95m to settle a similar class action involving its voice assistant Siri. Apple, like Google, denied any wrongdoing.

What do you think about this settlement? Let us know in the comments.

Photo Credit: JHVEPhoto/DepositPhotos