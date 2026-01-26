    • Google agrees to $68m settlement over Google Assistant recording claims

    Google Assistant lawsuit

    Google has agreed to pay $68m to resolve a class action lawsuit over allegations that Google Assistant recorded private conversations without users’ knowledge. The proposed settlement was filed in federal court in California and still requires approval from US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman. If approved, it would bring the case to an end without a trial.

    Google Assistant is built into many Android devices. Plaintiffs claimed that the digital assistant sometimes activated when it should not have done, resulting in audio recordings being made in situations users thought were private.

    SEE ALSO: Google is giving Gmail and AI boost with new Gemini-powered features

    Some claimants alleged that recordings captured sensitive discussions, including conversations about finances, work matters, and personal decisions. The lawsuit also claimed that some of this data was used to support targeted advertising.

    The search giant has, naturally enough, denied those allegations. In court filings, it said it does not record or share private conversations in the way described and that the settlement is intended to avoid the cost and uncertainty of prolonged litigation.

    Google Assistant claims

    Google has previously said that its assistant does not transmit or store audio while idle and only records after detecting an activation phrase such as ‘Hey Google’. The plaintiffs argued that accidental activations undermined that safeguard.

    If the settlement is approved, Google will place $68m into a fund to cover consumer claims, legal fees, and other court-approved costs. Users will be able to submit claims for up to three Google devices. The amount each person receives will depend on how many valid claims are submitted overall.

    The case adds to wider scrutiny of voice-activated assistants and how they operate in everyday environments, particularly around unintended activations and the handling of recorded audio.

    Earlier this year, Apple agreed to pay $95m to settle a similar class action involving its voice assistant Siri. Apple, like Google, denied any wrongdoing.

    What do you think about this settlement? Let us know in the comments.

    Photo Credit: JHVEPhoto/DepositPhotos

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Google agrees to $68m settlement over Google Assistant recording claims

    The modern web has a trust problem, and users are voting with the back button

    Betterbird 140.7 is the email client Thunderbird should be

    Apple refreshes AirTag with better range and Find My upgrades, keeps the price the same

    More Americans using ChatGPT than Google when shopping online, study finds

    Agentic AI is being rolled out before organizations are ready for the identity risks

    AI is still in its infancy, so why trust it to run your business? [Q&A]

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Evernote 11 adds AI assistant, semantic search, and meeting notes

      0 Comments

    2. Google is making a very welcome change to Do Not Disturb on Android

      0 Comments

    3. Secondary Google Calendars are being promoted

      0 Comments

    4. Manual compliance processes are eating up too many resources

      0 Comments

    5. Startups outpace established businesses on domain security

      0 Comments

    6. Healthcare IT leaders want passwordless authentication but adoption is slow

      0 Comments

    7. Legacy infrastructure struggles with the demands of AI

      0 Comments

    8. be quiet! launches its first wireless gaming mice -- Dark Perk Ergo and Sym

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us
    DMCA.com Protection Status

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap