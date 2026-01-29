Google Maps now lets you use Gemini hands free when walking or cycling

Google is busy expanding not only the capabilities of Gemini, but also where it is available and how it can be accessed. Having already added Gemini to Google Maps to help with navigation when driving, it is not expanding to other means of transport.

Walkers and cyclists alike can now access, hands-free, Gemini while they are using Google Maps for getting around. Google – being of the mind that Gemini is “like talking to a friend in the passenger seat” when driving – has decided that it makes sense to make accessing Gemini while navigating available in other ways.

The change means that it is now easier than ever to ask for more information when you are following a route with Google Maps. If you are just listening to directions on headphones rather than looking at the screen, it is quick and simple to ask Gemini to direct you to a supermarket on your route. And for many people, having a voice-activated way of asking for assistance is going to be significantly faster than typing things out manually. Google acknowledges the difficulty of typing while cycling or walking as one of the reasons for this latest rollout.

The company says in an announcement about the update:

When you’re exploring and navigating with Maps, Gemini can be your personal walking tour guide. Just ask, “OK Google, what neighborhood am I in?” Hungry? Follow up with “What are top-rated restaurants nearby?” and Gemini will recommend options along your route based on Maps’ fresh, comprehensive information about the real world.

Google goes on to say: