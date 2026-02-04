    • Google Meet and Microsoft Teams are becoming interoperable

    Microsoft Teams

    The fragmentated nature of collaborative video tools causes problems for people working with different platforms. New interoperability between Google Meet and Microsoft Teams is helping to level things out, making cross platform communication much simpler.

    Google has announced that it is adding video conferencing device interoperability for Google Meet with Microsoft Teams – but it is worth noting that while this is something that will be widely welcomed, it is not without its caveats.

    Perhaps the biggest thing to keep in mind is that some of the interoperability is limited to Chrome OS devices. While these have become slightly more widely use, there is no denying that they are rather more niche than devices running other operating systems.

    In a notice posted on the Google Workspace Update pages, Google says:

    We’re introducing video conferencing device interoperability for Google Meet with Microsoft Teams, which will allow you to:

    • Join Microsoft Teams meetings from Chrome OS- based Google Meet hardware devices
    • Join Google Meet meetings from Windows-based Microsoft Teams Rooms devices

    Please note that this interoperability feature is currently only available on Chrome OS-based Google Meet Rooms and Windows-based Microsoft Teams Rooms. For instructions on how to set up Google Meet on Microsoft Teams Rooms devices, consult the admin documentation provided by Microsoft.

    As this change is subject to a rapid release schedule, the wait time to be able to take advantage of it is fairly short. Google shares the following timeline:

    Rollout pace

    Admin console setting

    End user visibility

    The company also shares the following information about how to get started:

    More information is available on the Google Workspace Admin Help page (Allow Meet hardware to join third-party video conferencing services), and the Google Workspace Admin Help page (Join Microsoft Teams meetings with Google Meet hardware).

    Image credit: rafapress / depositphotos

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Google Meet and Microsoft Teams are becoming interoperable

    Grindr will disable location sharing in Olympic Village to protect athletes’ privacy

    Avast launches Deepfake Guard to catch scam audio hidden in online videos

    Ignoring low-severity alerts risks opening the door to real threats

    Remote encryption spearheads ransomware tactics

    Over 75 percent of cybersecurity professionals worry about AI agent risks

    French authorities summon Elon Musk after raiding X offices

    Most Commented Stories

    1. State of Mozilla report outlines an alternative vision for AI

      0 Comments

    2. Three-quarters of IT teams suffer outages from ignoring critical alerts

      0 Comments

    3. AI-powered Chrome extensions open users to privacy risks

      0 Comments

    4. What happens if agentic AI falls into the wrong hands? [Q&A]

      0 Comments

    5. Google Meet and Microsoft Teams are becoming interoperable

      0 Comments

    6. Manual SecOps work persists despite widespread AI adoption

      0 Comments

    7. Cyberattacks on operational technology up 84 percent

      0 Comments

    8. AI-driven development increases risk and expands attack surface

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us
    DMCA.com Protection Status

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap