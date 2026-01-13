    • Google releases the first Pixel update of 2026

    Google Pixel 10 cameras

    Google has started the process of rolling out the first update of 2026 for its range of Pixel devices. There are a large number of bug fixes within this update as well as the usual raft of monthly security patches.

    The rollout is taking place on a global scale over the course of the coming weeks. Among the problems this update addresses is an issue that causes battery drain, and another related to flickering AOD.

    Posting in the Pixel Phone Help community, Google says: “We have started to roll out the monthly software update for January 2026. All supported Pixel devices running Android 16 will receive these software updates starting today, and the rollout will continue over the next week in phases, depending on carrier and device”.

    The company continues:

    You will receive a notification once the system update is available for your device. We encourage you to check your Android version and update to receive the latest software. 

    Details of this month’s security fixes can be found on the Pixel Security Bulletin: https://source.android.com/docs/security/bulletin/pixel

    Thanks,

    Google Pixel Support Team

    The full changelog is reasonably lengthy and reads as follows:

    What’s included

    The January 2026 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details

    Audio

    • Fix for noisy ringback tones experienced during Webex calls under certain conditions*[1]

    Battery & Charging

    • Fix for issue with battery draining in certain conditions*[2]

    Display & Graphics

    • Fix for issue with AOD flickering under certain conditions*[3]
    • Fix for noisy lines flashing on the screen when editing HDR photos in the Adobe Lightroom app under certain conditions*[3]
    • General improvements for GPU performance in certain conditions*[3] 

    Touch

    • Fix for issue with touchscreen randomly stops working in certain conditions*[3]

    User Interface

    • Fix for an issue where deleting a Live Universe wallpaper could occasionally cause the Wallpaper and style app to become unusable until the device is rebooted*[1] 

    Not all Pixel devices get exactly the same change, as indicated by the footnotes: 

    Device Applicability

    Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. Some fixes may be carrier/region specific. 

    *[1]  Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold

    *[2]  Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 9a, Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold

    *[3] Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold

    At time of writing, details of the security fixes this update includes have not been published. However, it should not be long before Google shares this information, and it will be available to read here.

