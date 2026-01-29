Google updates Android anti-theft features

Google has announced a series of updates to Android’s theft protection features which the company believes will not only help to protect data from falling into the wrong hands but will also make Android handsets less attractive to thieves in the first place.

The update builds on existing protective options, providing what Google describes as “multi-layered defenses”. Some of the updates are limited to new devices, while others are available for devices running Android 10 and above.

It is the stronger authentication features which are only for newer devices – or at least those which are running Android 16 and above.

Google lists the following in this area:

More User Control for Failed Authentications: In Android 15, we launched Failed Authentication Lock, a feature that automatically locks the device's screen after excessive failed authentication attempts. This feature is now getting a new dedicated enable/disable toggle in settings, giving you more granular control over your device's security. Expanding Identity Check to cover more: Early in 2025, we enabled Identity Check for Android 15+, which requires the user to utilize biometrics when performing certain actions outside of trusted places. Later in the year, we extended this safeguard to cover all features and apps that use the Android Biometric Prompt. This means that critical tools that utilize Biometric Prompt, like third-party banking apps and Google Password Manager, now automatically benefit from the additional security of Identity Check. Stronger Protection Against Screen Lock Guessing: We’re making it much harder for a thief to guess your PIN, pattern, or password by increasing the lockout time after failed attempts. To ensure you aren’t locked out by mistake (by a curious child, for instance), identical incorrect guesses no longer count toward your retry limit.

In the event that something does go wrong and your phone is stolen, Remote Lock is a way to ensure that the person who has managed to grab your handset is not able to do anything with it. This device locking feature is available for devices running Android 10 and above, and Google says of it:

More Control for Remote Lock. Remote Lock (android.com/lock) is a crucial tool that lets you lock your lost or stolen device from any web browser. We are adding a new optional security question/challenge to the process. This helps ensure that only you, the real device owner, can initiate a lock, adding another layer of security to your recovery flow.

While this is the end of the protection related updates for now, Google clearly has more planned. Without hinting at quite what might be around the corner, the company adds: “Keep a lookout for even more Android theft protection updates”.