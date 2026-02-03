Google wants to help sport fans get their Winter Olympics fix

The 2026 Winter Olympics are almost upon us, and Google wants you to know that it is ready to help you to catch all of the sporting action you could possibly need. The XXV Winter Olympic Games, as it is officially known, will kick off in Italy later this week.

While few people will be able to actually make it to the games in person, and many of those who can’t will simply resort to watching them on the television, Google still thinks it has something to offer.

In fact, Google offers up three ways in which it believes it can enhance – or facilitate – your enjoyment of this year’s games. The company may hide its TV-like YouTube content at the bottom of its list of ways to enjoy the Winter Olympics, but we all know that this is what more people will benefit from.

Google says:

In partnership with NBCUniversal as part of their Milan Cortina Creator Collective, YouTube will bring a powerhouse lineup of creators and sports personalities — like Alexa Riviera, Ashley Alexander, Jordan Howlett, MMG, Cleo Abram, and Tom Daley — to give fans exclusive access to behind-the-scenes action. And, also with NBCUniversal, fans can go to their official YouTube channels for the biggest viral moments plus official clips and highlights coming out of the games. Plus, Kylie Kelce will bring her series "Not Gonna Lie" to Milan and Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers will cover the opening week of the games. And leading global creators like Mark Wiens and Panda Boi will offer fans a unique global perspective through YouTube’s collaboration with the International Olympic Committee as part of the Olympic Creator Program. Beyond creator coverage, official broadcasters from around the world — including Eurosport and the Japan Consortium — will post must-see official highlights and clips every single day.

No announcement from Google would be complete without the company mentioning searching the internet, and AI – and both crop up.

People are already turning to Search to figure out how to watch and learn more about the Games. Globally, “Olympic hockey schedule” and "Olympic figure skating schedule” are the top-trending event schedules. 1 In the U.S., ice hockey has taken the title from skating as the top-trending Olympic sport, and Search interest in “hockey players” reached a 10-year high. With dedicated Search features, it’s easy to track upcoming events, results and medal counts and find out where to watch the Games live in your country. When you search for a country, sport, athlete or the Games in general, you’ll see up-to-the-minute schedules, results, medal counts, video highlights and recaps from official broadcasters, trending events, as well as the latest top stories and social media posts. You can also be part of the celebration throughout the Games thanks to hidden surprises in Search! Dig in even further with AI Mode in Search as you watch. If you’re wondering what exactly the brooms do in curling or how figure skating judges score artistry, you can easily follow your curiosity and learn more in AI Mode.

There is also something for the lucky handful of people able to make it to the games in Italy. Google says that “you can find updated road closures and transit schedules on Google Maps and Waze thanks to information from local authorities”.

It goes on to say: