How to force Chrome to use vertical tabs

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It is something that a lot of Chrome users have been waiting for for a very long time – the ability to switch from a horizontal tab bar to a vertical one. But even though vertical tabs were rolled out in Chrome 147, you may well find that you cannot access the option.

All is not lost, however. There is a way to force Chrome to give you the option to select a vertical tab bar – and we will show you how to do just that.

In reality, if you do not yet see the option to switch to vertical tans despite being fully up to date, you should just need to wait a little longer. The functionality can be enabled and disabled by Google, but you can also force the change yourself if you know what to do.

The secret, as is so often the case with hidden options in Chrome, is to make use of flags. These can be used to enable or disable features which cannot be changed through other settings dialogs, giving you far greater control over how your browser looks, feels and functions.

Use the following steps:

  • Launch Chrome and make sure that you are updated to the most recent version of the browser
  • In the address bar, type (or copy and paste) chrome://flags/#vertical-tabs
  • Hit Enter
  • You should see an entry called ‘Vertical Tabs’ with the description ‘Enables an option for showing tabs to the side’. From the drop-down menu next to this, select Enabled.
  • When prompted, click the Relaunch button to restart Chrome

When Chrome launches again, you can now right click on one of your open tabs and select the Show tabs vertically option.

If you do not like the vertical orientation, or you just have a need to change back at some point, you can just right click a tab again and select the Show tabs horizontally option.

Image credit: Juan RoballoDreamstime.com

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