Linux Mint 22.3 is built for users who value stability over surprises

Linux Mint 22.3, codenamed Zena, has been released as part of the project’s long term support desktop Linux line. The release is available to users upgrading from recent Mint versions or installing fresh systems.

Linux Mint 22.3 is an LTS release and as such will continue receiving updates until 2029. As with previous point releases in the series, it focuses on software updates, usability tweaks, and incremental feature improvements rather than major changes.

The update introduces a range of desktop and system-level improvements aimed at making troubleshooting and daily use simpler. There's a new System Information tool that provides a consolidated view of hardware details such as USB devices, PCI cards, GPU acceleration status, and BIOS versions, which could come in handy when diagnosing hardware problems.

Mint has also introduced a System Administration tool that allows users to manage the boot menu via a graphical interface, reducing the need to manually edit configuration files, which can be intimidating for less experienced users.

The Cinnamon desktop environment has been updated to version 6.6 and receives a set of usability improvements. Wayland now supports full input method functionality, the on-screen keyboard has been given an overhaul, and the application menu has been cleaned up with a sidebar and layout options.

Nemo, Mint’s file manager, gains a number of improvements. File transfers can now be paused and resumed, template handling is more flexible, and thumbnail generation is also better.

Other bundled tools see small but practical updates. Warpinator, for example, can send text messages between devices, Timeshift gains the ability to pause snapshots and Night Light can be configured to stay active at all times.

Mint has also addressed visual consistency issues caused by upstream changes in GNOME icon handling. To handle this, the team has introduced XSI, a new icon initiative designed to keep Cinnamon applications consistent across the desktop.

Known issues include Kernel 6.14's problems with VirtualBox and some older Nvidia graphics cards. Audio issues can still occur under PipeWire, and some NTFS related quirks remain. Snap support continues to be disabled by default.

Linux Mint 22.3 requirements

Linux Mint 22.3 has the same system requirements as earlier releases in the series, including 2GB of RAM as a minimum, with 4GB is recommended for better everyday use. Disk space requirements start at 20GB, with 100GB preferred. The minimum supported display resolution remains 1024 x 768.

Upgrade paths are unchanged. Users already running the beta release do not need a full upgrade and can apply updates through the Update Manager. You can download the latest version here.

What do you think about Linux Mint 22.3 Zena?