Logitech's Rally AI cameras add automated framing and room occupancy tracking

Logitech has announced Rally AI Camera and Rally AI Camera Pro, two conference cameras for use in large meeting rooms such as boardrooms, classrooms, and town hall spaces. The products expand the Rally range with added automation and analytics features, targeting organizations that do lots of regular video conferencing.

Both models are designed for rooms where participants are spread out, move around, or change roles during meetings. Fixed framing and manual camera control tend to work poorly in these environments, particularly when meetings switch between group discussion and single speakers.

Rally AI Camera Pro uses a dual-camera setup. One camera handles a wide view of the room, while a second optical camera provides up to 15x hybrid zoom. The system keeps speakers in frame at a distance without relying on manual presets or operator input.

Rally AI Camera uses a single camera with a similar framing approach but without the additional optical unit. Its physical design is smaller and flatter, to reduce visual impact when installed in permanent meeting spaces.

Both cameras use RightSight 2 framing, which adjusts the view automatically based on what's happening in the room. Depending on movement and position, the framing can switch between a wide group view, a focus on an active speaker, or a layout that shows multiple participants at once.

Multiple units can be used together in the same room, allowing different angles to be combined in platforms like Zoom Intelligent Director and Microsoft Teams multiple camera view.

Installation options include ceiling mounting, wall mounting, placement near displays, or installation within the wall itself. An automatic shutter covers the lens when the camera is off, so you can see at a glance it's not recording.

Rally AI for a hybrid-first office

“Rally AI Cameras are designed to power the hybrid-first office, where the tech fades into the background to let the digital and physical worlds blend,” said Henry Levak, VP of Product, Logitech for Business. “From small walls to town halls, they provide a cinematic experience for meeting attendees while quietly solving problems that IT managers, Facilities teams, and Workplace Experience professionals face every day.”

In addition to recording video, the cameras can detect room occupancy. They can record when rooms are used, how often, and how many people are present. The data feeds into Logitech Sync and can be used for space planning and automatic room booking and release, all based on actual presence rather than just calendar entries.

Connectivity options include USB and a single category cable when used with an optional extension kit. The cameras can connect over WiFi or Ethernet and are managed through Logitech Sync.

Rally AI Camera Pro will retail for $2,999 and Rally AI Camera at $2,499. Availability is planned for later in the year. Both models come in graphite and off-white finishes.

