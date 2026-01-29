Malwarebytes launches free Student Protection Program in US universities

Malwarebytes has announced a new program specifically for students at universities in the US which provides two years of security for free.

The Malwarebytes Student Protection Program is available to university students, faculty and staff, and includes free access to Malwarebytes Premium Security. Up to three devices can be protected for free, including computers, phones and tablets.

Malwarebytes says that it has launched the program because younger generations are increasingly being targeted with scams and malware. The security firm’s research shows – perhaps surprisingly – that Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to fall victim to malware and mobile scams than Gen X or Boomers.

Providing a description of just what the program includes, Malwarebytes says:

Malwarebytes Premium Security provides all-in-one protection from today's threats, scams, viruses and trackers. Malwarebytes uses advanced technology and AI-driven protection combined with a world class threat research team to combat the toughest malware threats, even zero-days, cryptojacking and browser-based dangers like credit card skimmers, adware, phishing and scams. Students also receive access to Scam Guard, an AI-powered scam detector that provides real-time feedback on scams and threats alongside digital safety recommendations. The feature aims to remove the stigma of shame around scams by helping educate and guide users before it's too late.

Mark Beare, GM of Consumer at Malwarebytes, says: “We believe cybersecurity and data privacy are a right, not a privilege. We are leaning into our roots of providing free solutions to help the next generation take control of their data and digital identities”.

He continues:

Younger generations have become prime targets of cybercriminals swiping credit card info via infostealers, extorting money with sextortion scams, conducting identity theft and more. We want to be the place that students can turn to for help, community and cybersecurity protection. The aim of the free program is to help ensure that more people protect themselves before it is too late. Removing the price tag for students helps to make security more accessible, as said Oren Arar, VP of Business Development at Malwarebytes, explains: Too many people think about personal cybersecurity only after something has already gone wrong. Students are entering one of the most digitally exposed periods of their lives, often without the tools or resources to protect themselves. The Student Protection Program is about removing that barrier, and it reflects our long-term commitment to expanding access to real protection, nationally and globally.

Interested students, faculty or staff should visit www.malwarebytes.com/student to verify their email and receive download instructions. Once an email is verified, the subscription will be granted for free for a period of two years, with an option to extend after that period.