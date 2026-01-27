Meta is ready to test subscriptions version of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp

The days of free social media access could be drawing to a close. Meta has indicated that it is ready to test premium versions of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp using subscription models.

While – at least for now – there are no plans to get rid of free versions of these social media platforms, Meta says that some features and sharing controls will be locked behind a paywall. The exact route the company will go down is not yet clear, but some interesting details are emerging about possibilities.

News of the subscription plans came in when Meta spoke with TechCrunch, with the company suggesting that the new models could be available in a matter of months. Meta is clearly looking for ways to raise more capital, perhaps with a view to investing more in artificial intelligence. The social media giant says that it aims to offer subscription packages that will help to “unlock more productivity and creativity, along with expanded AI capabilities”.

Among plans in the pipeline are subscriptions for access to AI-powered features such as video generation. Having recently acquired AI agent Manus, it should come as no surprise that this will also form part of the various subscriptions on offer.

TechCrunch reports:

In the coming months, Meta said it will offer a premium experience on Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp that gives users access to special features and more control over how they share and connect, while keeping the core experiences free. Meta doesn’t appear to be locked into one strategy, noting that it will test a variety of subscription features and bundles, and that each app subscription will have a distinct set of exclusive features. Meta also shared that it plans to scale Manus, an AI agent it recently acquired for a reported $2 billion, as part of its subscription plans. Meta is taking a two-fold approach to Manus. The company is going to integrate Manus into Meta products, while continuing to sell standalone subscriptions to businesses.

Details of the subscriptions packages that will be made available have not yet been shared, but it will be interesting to see just what approach Meta chooses to take. If the company ends up making features which are currently available free of charge available only to those who pay a subscription, things could go one of two ways. Either people will feel forced into taking out a subscription, or the backlash will be such that Meta will be forced to reconsider.

However, as TechCrunch notes, “Meta doesn’t appear to be locked into one strategy”, so anything remains possible at the moment.

We also do not yet know if there will be bundles available that help to reduce costs. Meta could offer one package to subscribe to everything, individual packages for different platforms, or give a mix-and-match option so users can subscribe to the services that they need without anything extra.

If things go well for Meta and there is seen to be a willingness among social media users to pay for access, we are likely to see other platforms following suit.

