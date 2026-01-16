Microsoft confirms KB5073455 update is causing Windows 11 shutdown problems

While updates for Windows having unwanted side effects is far from unknown, it is common to find this with preview versions or security updates. But in the case of the KB5073455 cumulative update, Microsoft has confirmed that some users are experiencing shutdown problems.

The company has added the flaw to the list of known issues in the release notes for the update, as well as posting a message on Windows 11 Release Health.

The good news is that the impact of the shutdown problems is limited to certain versions of the operating system. Microsoft says:

After installing the January 13, 2026, Windows security update (KB5073455) for Windows 11, version 23H2, some PCs with Secure Launch are unable to shut down or enter hibernation. Instead, the device restarts. Secure Launch uses virtualization-based security to protect the system from firmware-level threats during startup. KB5073455 is only offered for Enterprise and IoT editions of Windows 11, versions 23H2.

Microsoft provides a shorter description of the issue, as well as the workaround, in the release notes for the KB5073455 update:

Devices with Secure Launch might fail to shut down or hibernate Symptoms After installing this update, some PCs with Secure Launch are unable to shut down or enter hibernation. Instead, the device restarts. Workaround To shut down your device, type cmd in the Search bar and select cmd from the search results to open a Command Prompt. In the Command Prompt window, type the following command and press Enter: shutdown /s /t 0 There is no work around at this time for entering hibernation. Until this issue is resolved, please ensure you save all your work, and shut down when you are done working on your device to avoid the device running out of power instead of hibernating.

For now, using the workaround is the only solution, but there is the immortal promise that “Microsoft will release a resolution for this issue in a future update”.

This, however, is not the only problem with this particular update. There is also an issue with connection and authentication failures in Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365:

Symptoms After installing the January 2026 security update (KB5073455), released on January 13, 2026, credential prompt failures occurred during Remote Desktop connections using the Windows App on Windows client devices, impacting Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. The issue affects Windows App on specific Windows builds, causing sign-in failures. Workaround If you are affected by this issue, use one of the following connection options as a workaround: Use the Remote Desktop client for Windows to connect to Azure Virtual Desktop.

To download it, go to Remote Desktop client for Windows (MSRDC).​​​​​​​

to connect to Azure Virtual Desktop. To download it, go to Remote Desktop client for Windows (MSRDC).​​​​​​​ Connect by using the Windows App Web Client at Windows App (windows.cloud.microsoft). Microsoft is working to release an out-of-band update to resolve this issue in the coming days. More information will be shared when it becomes available.

Image Credit: Simon Lehmann / Dreamstime.com