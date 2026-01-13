    • Microsoft Lens really is closing down in a matter of weeks

    Microsoft Lens – once known as Office Lens – has been hanging on by a thread for some time now. The original plan had been to kill off the document scanning app last year, but it was granted a stay of execution.

    But now, just as we ease into 2026, Microsoft has announced a revised schedule for the retirement of the app. For fans of Microsoft Lens, there are mere weeks left until it vanishes.

    There are many reasons for Microsoft taking the decision to kill off Lens, not least of which is the fact that there are now so many tools that offer the same functionality. Microsoft itself even provides the same document scanning capabilities in OneDrive – and this is what the company recommends people use as an alternative.

    In a support document about the retirement of Microsoft Lens, the company says:

    Retirement of Microsoft Lens

    The Microsoft Lens app will be retired from iOS and Android devices starting January 9, 2026, and will no longer be supported after February 9. You can continue to scan documents in the app until March 9, 2026. After that, you will not be able to create new scans, but you will still be able to access your previous scans if the app remains installed on your device.

    Note: You need to be signed into your last active account on the Microsoft Lens app to access past scans. 

    Microsoft Lens will be removed from the Apple App store and Google Play Store on February 9, 2026.

    The staggered retirement schedule over the next couple of months should give users enough time to settle into an alternative scanning solution. It should come as no surprise that Microsoft’s recommendation is to use another of its own services:

    Recommended alternative: OneDrive

    To continue using scanning capabilities, we recommend the OneDrive app, which includes a built-in scanning feature.

    How to scan with the OneDrive app

    1. Open the OneDrive app on your mobile device.
    2. Select the + button on the bottom corner.
    3. Select Scan photo to scan your documents.
    4. Save it to your desired location in your OneDrive.

    Note: OneDrive does not support saving scans locally on your device.

    If you need assistance during this transition, visit our Support Page.​​​​​​​

    Will you mourn the loss of Microsoft Lens, or are you one of the many users who had already sought out an alternative when the retirement was initially announced?

    Image credit: Davide Bonaldo / Dreamstime.com

