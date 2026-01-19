Microsoft pushes out emergency fixes for Windows shutdown bug and more
Following a series of problems caused by updates for Windows Server, Windows 11 and Windows 10, Microsoft has been forced to release a number of out-of-band updates for various versions of its operating system.
In all, there are six emergency updates available, for a selection of issues spread across various versions of Windows. Perhaps the most significant are the KB5077744 and KB5077797 updates which fix problems with shutting down as well as issues with remote desktop connections to cloud PCs.
The four other updates are all related to the cloud PC remote desktop connection problem Windows 10, Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2022, and Windows Server 2025. In the release notes for the KB5077797 update, Microsoft advises that it is a cumulative out-of-band update that “includes updates from previous security releases, along with an additional fix”.
Going on to provide a little more in the way of detail, the company says:
This OOB update includes quality improvements. This update is cumulative and includes security fixes and improvements from the January 13, 2026, security update (KB5073455) in addition to the following:
After you install the January 2026 Windows security update (KB5073455), you might experience the following issues, which are resolved by this OOB update:
- [Remote Desktop] Fixed: Some users experienced sign-in failures during Remote Desktop connections. This issue affected authentication steps for different Remote Desktop applications on Windows such as the Windows App.
- [Power & Battery] Fixed: Some devices with Secure Launch enabled restart instead of shutting down or entering hibernation.
If you installed earlier updates, your device downloads and installs only the new updates contained in this package.
In the release notes for the other OOB update which are unrelated to shutdown problem, Microsoft goes into a more of an explanation of the issues with remote desktop connection:
- [Remote Desktop] Fixed: After installing the January 2026 Windows security update (KB5074109), some users experienced sign-in failures during Remote Desktop connections. This issue affected authentication steps for different Remote Desktop applications on Windows such as the Windows App.
In many instances, these updates should be automatically downloaded and installed as necessary, but manual installation is also an option. Bleeping Computer has compiled a handy list of links for anyone who wants to go down this routes:
- Windows Server 2025 KB5077793 [Download Link]: Resolves remote desktop connections to cloud PCs.
- Windows Server 2022 KB5077800 [Download Link]: Resolves remote desktop connections to cloud PCs.
- Windows Server 2019 KB5077795 [Download Link]: Resolves remote desktop connections to cloud PCs.
- Windows 11 25H2 and 24H2 KB5077744 [Download Link]: Resolves remote desktop connections to cloud PCs.
- Windows 11 23H2 KB5077797 [Download Link]: Resolves remote desktop connections to cloud PCs and fixes shutdown issues when Secure Launch is enabled.
- Windows 10 KB5077796 [Download Link]: Resolves remote desktop connections to cloud PCs.
Anyone who is not in a position to install these updates – usually organizations – the only real option is to perform a KIR (Known Issue Rollback). Microsoft says that this can be achieved through Group Policy, and again Bleeping Computer has put together a useful list of links for this:
- Download for Windows Server 2022: Windows Server 2022 KB5073457 260114_08551 Known Issue Rollback
- Download for Windows Server 2025: Windows Server 2025 KB507339 260114_07301 Known Issue Rollback
- Download for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2019: Windows 10 1809 and Windows Server 2019 KB5073723 20260114_08201 Known Issue Rollback
- Download for Windows 11 25H2 and Windows 11 24H2: Windows 11 25H2 and Windows 11 24H2 KB5074109 260114_07451 Known Issue Rollback
- Download for Windows 11 23H2: Windows 11 23H2 KB5073455 260114_09101 Known Issue Rollback
- Download for Windows 10 version 22H2: Windows 10 22H2 KB5073724 20260114_11451 Known Issue Rollback
Image credit: Waingro / Dreamstime.com