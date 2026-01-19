Microsoft pushes out emergency fixes for Windows shutdown bug and more

Following a series of problems caused by updates for Windows Server, Windows 11 and Windows 10, Microsoft has been forced to release a number of out-of-band updates for various versions of its operating system.

In all, there are six emergency updates available, for a selection of issues spread across various versions of Windows. Perhaps the most significant are the KB5077744 and KB5077797 updates which fix problems with shutting down as well as issues with remote desktop connections to cloud PCs.

The four other updates are all related to the cloud PC remote desktop connection problem Windows 10, Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2022, and Windows Server 2025. In the release notes for the KB5077797 update, Microsoft advises that it is a cumulative out-of-band update that “includes updates from previous security releases, along with an additional fix”.

Going on to provide a little more in the way of detail, the company says:

This OOB update includes quality improvements. This update is cumulative and includes security fixes and improvements from the January 13, 2026, security update (KB5073455) in addition to the following: After you install the January 2026 Windows security update (KB5073455), you might experience the following issues, which are resolved by this OOB update: [Remote Desktop ] Fixed: Some users experienced sign-in failures during Remote Desktop connections. This issue affected authentication steps for different Remote Desktop applications on Windows such as the Windows App.

] Fixed: Some users experienced sign-in failures during Remote Desktop connections. This issue affected authentication steps for different Remote Desktop applications on Windows such as the Windows App. [Power & Battery] Fixed: Some devices with Secure Launch enabled restart instead of shutting down or entering hibernation. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​If you installed earlier updates, your device downloads and installs only the new updates contained in this package.

In the release notes for the other OOB update which are unrelated to shutdown problem, Microsoft goes into a more of an explanation of the issues with remote desktop connection:

[Remote Desktop] Fixed: After installing the January 2026 Windows security update (KB5074109), some users experienced sign-in failures during Remote Desktop connections. This issue affected authentication steps for different Remote Desktop applications on Windows such as the Windows App.

In many instances, these updates should be automatically downloaded and installed as necessary, but manual installation is also an option. Bleeping Computer has compiled a handy list of links for anyone who wants to go down this routes:

Anyone who is not in a position to install these updates – usually organizations – the only real option is to perform a KIR (Known Issue Rollback). Microsoft says that this can be achieved through Group Policy, and again Bleeping Computer has put together a useful list of links for this:

Image credit: Waingro / Dreamstime.com