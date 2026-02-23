Microsoft puts Copilot at the top of its list of the best productivity apps for Windows 11

Microsoft, unsurprisingly, loves Copilot – even if not everyone else does. The company is constantly finding ways to push its AI assistant to more people, and now it is indulging in a little self-promotion.

In a blog post entitled “Best productivity apps in Windows for getting more done”, Microsoft does not shy away from blowing its own trumpet – every entry in the list is from its own developers. The company also proudly crowns its own Microsoft Copilot as the very best tool out there.

The post starts off by saying: “Productivity in Windows depends on how effectively you can use the tools already available to you. Modern versions of Windows include built-in productivity apps designed to support planning, organization, focus, and automation. These tools are integrated at the system level, regularly updated, and designed to work together without additional configuration”.

It goes on to explore the best tools, “whether you're a student, professional, remote worker, or small business owner, you can use Windows productivity tools to improve output”.

As mentioned, the first entry is Copilot. Writing about its own tool, Microsoft says:

1. Microsoft Copilot, your AI assistant Microsoft Copilot (your AI assistant) is ready to help you think, plan, and get things done right from your desktop. Available on Windows, Copilot helps you handle tasks more efficiently. Use Copilot to summarize emails, turn scattered notes into checklists, draft messages, or help organize a project. Examples: When your inbox fills up with long emails, you can use Copilot to pull out the key points so you don’t have to read every paragraph.

If you’ve scattered notes for a weekend project across OneNote or Word, Copilot can turn those notes into a step-by-step checklist.

When you want to talk through ideas to plan your family’s Spring break ski trip, just say “Hey Copilot” on Windows 11 and have a conversation with your AI companion. Copilot listens and helps you draft the travel plans.

The remainder of the list of populated by more of Microsoft’s own tools, which makes it feels as though the title of the blog post should have been a little more honest. The rest of the list is as follows:

Microsoft To Do — Simple task and list manager

Windows Calendar — See your day at a glance

OneNote — Your digital notebook

Snipping Tool and screen recorder — Capture and communicate faster

Clock app and focus sessions — Stay focused and reduce distractions

Microsoft Sticky Notes — quick thoughts, always visible

Windows File Explorer — Faster file management

There is also a separate section for Microsoft Edge, which Microsoft points out has a number of productivity boost tools built in:

Microsoft Edge, your AI browser, includes several productivity features designed to support focused work, such as: Copilot is your AI companion built right into your Edge browser, enabling you to browse smarter. And, with Copilot Vision, Copilot can see what you see and give you real-time personalized responses.

Collections in Microsoft Edge helps you keep track of your ideas on the web. Use Collections to organize research materials, links, and notes in one location. You can drag multiple items into a collection simply by selecting the items and dragging them to the Collection of choice in the Collection list. Add text, images, and web links to your Collections.

Vertical tabs and tab groups help manage complex browsing sessions. By switching to vertical tabs, you can see more of your screen, manage tabs from the side of your screen, and stay more organized while browsing.

Immersive Reader provides distraction-free reading for articles and documents. Immersive Reader is designed to simplify web content, boost reading comprehension, and adapt to your reading style.

Password Management in Edge helps make password security effortless. Use Password Management to create strong passwords, store them safely, and checks for security breaches. Edge auto-fills your password across your devices where you’re signed in and syncing passwords.

Do you agree with the list?