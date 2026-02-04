Microsoft releases new Windows 11 builds with fixes and new tools

Microsoft has released new builds of Windows 11 to the Beta and Dev Channels for Windows Insiders. Although these are different release channels and different builds numbers, the two releases are all-but identical.

Those signed up to the Dev Channel are now able to download Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26300.7733, while those on the beta channel have access to Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26220.7752. Key changes here include the arrival of native Sysmon functionality.

There is now Support for the Netherlands locale in Voice access, and both builds include fixes for problems with File Explorer and Outlook.

The addition of native Sysmon functionality will be welcomed by many users. Microsoft says of this:

Previously announced here, Windows now brings Sysmon functionality natively to Windows. Sysmon functionality allows you to capture system events that can help with threat detection, and you can use custom configuration files to filter the events you want to monitor. The captured events are written on the Windows event log, enabling them to be used with security applications and a wide range of use cases. Built-in Sysmon is disabled by default and must be explicitly enabled. Go to Settings > System > Optional features > More Windows features > checking Sysmon or in PowerShell or command prompt: Dism /Online /Enable-Feature /FeatureName:Sysmon To complete the installation, from PowerShell or command prompt run: sysmon -i Note: If you’ve already installed Sysmon from the website, it must be uninstalled before enabling the built-in Sysmon. Documentation will be added to Windows soon. The functionality of Sysmon remains unchanged, learn more https://learn.microsoft.com/sysinternals/downloads/sysmon.

The fixes includes in these release builds are as follows:

[File Explorer]

We fixed a few issues in File Explorer, including accessibility improvements (keyboard navigation and access keys), folder renaming with custom names, and missing icons/tooltips for “Add to favorites”.

[Other]

We fixed an issue that caused apps to freeze when working with files on OneDrive or Dropbox. Some Outlook setups with PSTs on OneDrive could also hang or reload email data.

