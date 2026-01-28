    • MSI updates its Prestige lineup with slimmer designs and new Intel Core Ultra processors

    MSI Prestige 16 AI+

    MSI has expanded its Prestige laptop lineup in the U.S. with three new Copilot+ AI models that sport thinner designs, OLED displays, and Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors. The refreshed range, first shown at CES 2026, includes one 14-inch convertible and two 16-inch systems, one of which also folds into tablet mode.

    All three machines have a slim aluminium chassis that measures as little as 0.47 inches at its thinnest point, rounded edges rather than sharp lines, and an 81Whr battery across both screen sizes. The focus of the new systems is productivity rather than gaming, with integrated or Intel Arc graphics and no discrete GPU options.

    Prestige 14 Flip AI+

    MSI_NB_Prestige 14 Flip AI+_Platinum Gray_photo12

    The smallest model in the lineup is the Prestige 14 Flip AI+ (D3M). It has a 14-inch 16:10 FHD+ (1920 x 1200) OLED touchscreen with full DCI-P3 coverage and support for the MSI Nano Pen.

    Processor options scale up to an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H, paired with up to 32GB of onboard LPDDR5x memory. Graphics are handled by Intel Arc GPU B390 on higher-tier configurations. Storage is fixed at a single PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD slot, with 1TB configurations listed.

    At 2.87lbs, it is the lightest of the three models. It includes Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, a fingerprint reader, IR webcam with Windows Hello, and a physical webcam shutter.

    Prestige 16 Flip AI+

    MSI_NB_Prestige 16 Flip AI+_Platinum Gray_photo01_(camera-off)

    The Prestige 16 Flip AI+ (C3M) takes the same convertible approach as the smaller model. It features a 16-inch 2.8K (2800 x 1800) OLED touchscreen with a 48–120Hz variable refresh rate and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification.

    CPU options go up to the Intel Core Ultra X9 388H, with Intel Arc GPU B390 available on X9 and X7 configurations. Memory is again capped at 32GB of onboard LPDDR5x, with a single PCIe Gen4 SSD slot.

    Despite the larger display, the system keeps the same 81Whr battery and measures between 0.47 and 0.55 inches thick. Weight comes in at 3.53lbs. Stylus support is included, and port selection mirrors the 14-inch model, with Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, and HDMI 2.1.

    Prestige 16 AI+

    MSI_NB_Prestige 16 AI+_Platinum Gray_photo03_(camera-off)

    The Prestige 16 AI+ is the non-convertible alternative. It shares most of the same specs as the Flip model, including the 2.8K OLED panel, processor options up to the Core Ultra X9 388H, and Intel Arc graphics on higher-end SKUs. The key difference is the lack of a 360-degree hinge and pen support.

    This model is available in both Platinum Gray and Beige Gold finishes, while the Flip versions stick to Platinum Gray.

    Across the range, MSI includes discrete TPM 2.0, IR webcams, fingerprint readers, Smart Guard privacy features, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

    Pricing for the new Prestige lineup starts at $1,299, with availability varying by configuration and retailer.

    What do you think about MSI's new Prestige laptops? Let us know in the comments.

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    MSI updates its Prestige lineup with slimmer designs and new Intel Core Ultra processors

    WhatsApp rolls out stronger security options to iOS and Android users

    Yubico wants to simplify how companies hand out security keys

    Finance teams know AI-powered fraud is growing, but many still fight it by hand

    Ashampoo Photo Commander FREE's massive update adds GPS sorting, slideshows, and advanced editing tools

    Microsoft releases emergency fix for actively exploited Office vulnerability

    WhatsApp faces much greater scrutiny in Europe after VLOP designation

    Most Commented Stories

    1. MSI updates its Prestige lineup with slimmer designs and new Intel Core Ultra processors

      0 Comments

    2. BBC strikes deal with YouTube to make original content for the platform

      0 Comments

    3. GameShark resurfaces with plans to preserve the cheat code era

      0 Comments

    4. Stardock updates Connection Explorer with new firewall controls and activity graphs

      0 Comments

    5. AdGuard's TrustTunnel VPN protocol avoids detection by mimicking normal web traffic

      0 Comments

    6. Americans are increasingly turning to VPNs to avoid government surveillance online

      0 Comments

    7. One in ten UK businesses say a major cyber attack could shut them down

      0 Comments

    8. Artists and writers push back on AI training with 'Stealing Isn’t Innovation' campaign

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us
    DMCA.com Protection Status

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap