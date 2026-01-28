MSI updates its Prestige lineup with slimmer designs and new Intel Core Ultra processors

MSI has expanded its Prestige laptop lineup in the U.S. with three new Copilot+ AI models that sport thinner designs, OLED displays, and Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors. The refreshed range, first shown at CES 2026, includes one 14-inch convertible and two 16-inch systems, one of which also folds into tablet mode.

All three machines have a slim aluminium chassis that measures as little as 0.47 inches at its thinnest point, rounded edges rather than sharp lines, and an 81Whr battery across both screen sizes. The focus of the new systems is productivity rather than gaming, with integrated or Intel Arc graphics and no discrete GPU options.

Prestige 14 Flip AI+

The smallest model in the lineup is the Prestige 14 Flip AI+ (D3M). It has a 14-inch 16:10 FHD+ (1920 x 1200) OLED touchscreen with full DCI-P3 coverage and support for the MSI Nano Pen.

Processor options scale up to an Intel Core Ultra X7 358H, paired with up to 32GB of onboard LPDDR5x memory. Graphics are handled by Intel Arc GPU B390 on higher-tier configurations. Storage is fixed at a single PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD slot, with 1TB configurations listed.

At 2.87lbs, it is the lightest of the three models. It includes Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, a fingerprint reader, IR webcam with Windows Hello, and a physical webcam shutter.

Prestige 16 Flip AI+

The Prestige 16 Flip AI+ (C3M) takes the same convertible approach as the smaller model. It features a 16-inch 2.8K (2800 x 1800) OLED touchscreen with a 48–120Hz variable refresh rate and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification.

CPU options go up to the Intel Core Ultra X9 388H, with Intel Arc GPU B390 available on X9 and X7 configurations. Memory is again capped at 32GB of onboard LPDDR5x, with a single PCIe Gen4 SSD slot.

Despite the larger display, the system keeps the same 81Whr battery and measures between 0.47 and 0.55 inches thick. Weight comes in at 3.53lbs. Stylus support is included, and port selection mirrors the 14-inch model, with Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, and HDMI 2.1.

Prestige 16 AI+

The Prestige 16 AI+ is the non-convertible alternative. It shares most of the same specs as the Flip model, including the 2.8K OLED panel, processor options up to the Core Ultra X9 388H, and Intel Arc graphics on higher-end SKUs. The key difference is the lack of a 360-degree hinge and pen support.

This model is available in both Platinum Gray and Beige Gold finishes, while the Flip versions stick to Platinum Gray.

Across the range, MSI includes discrete TPM 2.0, IR webcams, fingerprint readers, Smart Guard privacy features, and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Pricing for the new Prestige lineup starts at $1,299, with availability varying by configuration and retailer.

What do you think about MSI's new Prestige laptops? Let us know in the comments.