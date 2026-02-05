New Flashpoint tool aims to strengthen threat intelligence

In a world of rapidly evolving threats, good intelligence is vital for organizations to plan their defenses. Flashpoint is launching a new, free, tool designed to help organizations understand how their threat intelligence function operates today and how to strengthen it in measurable, practical ways.

Threat Intelligence Capability Assessment centers on evaluating intelligence across the full intelligence lifecycle, including priority intelligence requirements (PIRs) and tasking, collection and discovery, analysis and prioritization, dissemination and action, and continuous feedback and retasking. The result is a clearer picture of whether the intelligence function is reactive or purpose-driven, siloed or coordinated, informative or operationalized.

“As cyber threats grow in scale, complexity, and impact, organizations need a clear understanding of how effectively intelligence supports their ability to detect high-priority risks and respond with speed,” says Josh Lefkowitz, CEO of Flashpoint. “This assessment helps teams move beyond a score to understand what’s holding them back, where to focus next, and how to turn intelligence into action.”

Based on user responses, organizations are mapped to one of four capability stages -- Developing, Maturing, Advanced, or Leader -- reflecting how intelligence flows across their environment today. It then delivers a personalized results package that includes: insight into constraints and gaps limiting intelligence impact, top strategic priorities aligned to the organization’s current stage, immediate, practical actions teams can take, and a 90-day planning worksheet to help translate insight into execution,

The assessment also acknowledges that intelligence maturity is rarely uniform across an organization. Individual teams can apply guidance by function, such as cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, fraud, or physical security, rather than relying on a single, static label.

The Threat Intelligence Capability Assessment is free and takes less than five minutes to take, you can try it out for yourself on the Flashpoint site.

Image credit: Awargula/Dreamstime.com