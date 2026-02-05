    • New Flashpoint tool aims to strengthen threat intelligence

    Cyber threat intelligence

    In a world of rapidly evolving threats, good intelligence is vital for organizations to plan their defenses. Flashpoint is launching a new, free, tool designed to help organizations understand how their threat intelligence function operates today and how to strengthen it in measurable, practical ways.

    Threat Intelligence Capability Assessment centers on evaluating intelligence across the full intelligence lifecycle, including priority intelligence requirements (PIRs) and tasking, collection and discovery, analysis and prioritization, dissemination and action, and continuous feedback and retasking. The result is a clearer picture of whether the intelligence function is reactive or purpose-driven, siloed or coordinated, informative or operationalized.

    “As cyber threats grow in scale, complexity, and impact, organizations need a clear understanding of how effectively intelligence supports their ability to detect high-priority risks and respond with speed,” says Josh Lefkowitz, CEO of Flashpoint. “This assessment helps teams move beyond a score to understand what’s holding them back, where to focus next, and how to turn intelligence into action.”

    Based on user responses, organizations are mapped to one of four capability stages -- Developing, Maturing, Advanced, or Leader -- reflecting how intelligence flows across their environment today. It then delivers a personalized results package that includes: insight into constraints and gaps limiting intelligence impact, top strategic priorities aligned to the organization’s current stage, immediate, practical actions teams can take, and a 90-day planning worksheet to help translate insight into execution,

    The assessment also acknowledges that intelligence maturity is rarely uniform across an organization. Individual teams can apply guidance by function, such as cyber threat intelligence, vulnerability intelligence, fraud, or physical security, rather than relying on a single, static label.

    The Threat Intelligence Capability Assessment is free and takes less than five minutes to take, you can try it out for yourself on the Flashpoint site.

    Image credit: Awargula/Dreamstime.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    New Flashpoint tool aims to strengthen threat intelligence

    Senior leadership and front line managers divided over AI

    Startup businesses need to take cybersecurity seriously

    The Wayback Machine is looking to make deadlinks a thing of the past

    Spotify gives lyrics feature a massive upgrade

    DOJ emails show Elon Musk sought Epstein Island visits in 2012–2013

    Redditors claim access to Epstein accounts after passwords appear in released DOJ files

    Most Commented Stories

    1. New Flashpoint tool aims to strengthen threat intelligence

      0 Comments

    2. Google-backed Meet-Ting wants AI to fully manage your calendar -- if you'll let it

      0 Comments

    3. AI-driven development increases risk and expands attack surface

      0 Comments

    4. Malwarebytes launches free Student Protection Program in US universities

      0 Comments

    5. Samsung teases new privacy and security features for Galaxy phones

      0 Comments

    6. Developers struggle with container security

      0 Comments

    7. The global smartphone market grew in 2025, but the memory crisis hangs over 2026

      0 Comments

    8. Group chat lands in Spotify

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us
    DMCA.com Protection Status

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap