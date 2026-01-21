New platform guards against the risks of enterprise AI adoption

As enterprises embed AI across applications and infrastructure, they are becoming AI organizations -- always-on, hyper-connected environments that operate at machine speed.

But this comes with new risks as adversaries are weaponizing AI to abuse identity, automate reconnaissance, establish command and control, and move laterally faster than traditional security controls can respond. Attackers don’t break in, they log in, exploit trust, and blend in with legitimate behavior.

With the launch of its new platform Vectra AI aims to protect the AI enterprise by delivering preemptive security and proactive defense against AI-powered cyberattacks.

“Modern networks have fundamentally changed the physics of cyber risk,” says Hitesh Sheth, CEO of Vectra AI. “They are the nervous system of the AI enterprise, where identities act and data moves at machine speed. Attackers understand this and are exploiting it. With our next-generation platform, Vectra AI is redefining cyber resilience by giving defenders continuous visibility, clear AI-driven signal, and answers at machine speed to stop AI-powered attacks long before they disrupt the business.”

The new platform introduces three enhancements. Unified observability enables preemptive security by allowing security teams to identify and reduce exposure before AI-powered attackers can exploit identities, trust relationships, and automation paths. Using pre-built, behavior-based hunts to spot when attackers are using and abusing AI agents. And the ability for analysts to ask natural investigative questions and receive immediate, contextual answers without complex queries or manual analysis.

Together, these capabilities aim to accelerate investigation and decision-making, enabling security teams to rapidly understand the scope, progression, and impact of attacks, and contain threats while they are still in motion.

“AI agents are now first-class identities in the enterprise -- and increasingly, a powerful tool for attackers,” says Snehal Patel, chief product officer at Vectra AI. “Vectra AI uniquely discovers and tracks AI agents across the modern network, enabling preemptive security by reducing exposure before attackers can exploit it, and proactive defense by detecting and stopping AI-powered attacks the moment they start. With AI-assisted investigations and behavior-based hunts delivering answers in seconds, we remove defender latency so attacks are contained before they spread to critical systems and data.”

You can find out more on the Vectra AI site.

Image Credit: BiancoBlue/Dreamstime.com