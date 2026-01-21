New solution helps prevent data exfiltration in real time

As employees increasingly rely on AI assistants and emerging AI-native browsers to analyze documents, debug code, and summarize business data, sensitive information is routinely exposed through browser-based uploads, clipboard pastes, screenshots, and autonomous agent interactions.

Legacy data loss prevention (DLP) solutions can’t see or control this activity which is why Nightfall is launching a new AI-native security architecture that operates directly at the browser, endpoint, and SaaS layers, enabling real-time prevention before sensitive data ever leaves the organization.

"AI browsers are fast becoming the primary data exfiltration channel inside the enterprise," says Rohan Sathe, CEO and co-founder of Nightfall. "Employees aren't bypassing security out of malice; they're pasting code, uploading spreadsheets, and sharing screenshots to get work done. Legacy DLP was never designed to see or understand those actions. Nightfall's AI-native browser security gives teams visibility and control at the exact moment data is shared."

Nightfall operates directly inside modern browsers -- including Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari, and AI-based browsers such as Comet, Atlas, and other Chromium browsers such as Arc and Brave -- providing real-time visibility into file uploads, clipboard paste actions, form submissions, and screenshot-based sharing to any website or AI application. Content is analyzed and blocked before transmission, without proxies, SSL inspection, or workflow disruption.

Endpoint agents also extend protection beyond the browser, monitoring cloud sync tools, desktop AI applications, Git and CLI operations, USB transfers, printing, and clipboard activity across applications -- closing common workarounds used to bypass traditional DLP.

It also offers integrations with platforms such as Google Drive, Microsoft 365, Slack, Salesforce, GitHub, and Zendesk to enable continuous scanning of data at rest and in motion, with full visibility into where sensitive data originates, how it is transformed, and where it is headed.

All of this is powered by Nightfall's AI-native detection engine. Detections are explainable, adaptive, and enforced in real time -- preventing exposure rather than highlighting it after the fact. A single, unified policy framework operates across all layers of enforcement. Security teams can define rules such as blocking financial data from being uploaded to external AI tools or preventing proprietary source code from leaving development environments -- without managing disconnected tools or inconsistent controls.

Image credit: rummess/depositphotos.com