NordProtect launches a new scam protection bundle focused on phishing, fraud, and identity theft

NordProtect has introduced a new Scam Protection bundle aimed at helping people in the US deal with the growing volume of online fraud. The bundle brings together several existing tools and services to offer greater coverage against scams that target personal data and money.

Nearly half of Americans have encountered some form of online scam, with a large portion of those affected reporting financial loss. Card cloning, cryptocurrency scams, and romance scams are cited as some of the most common threats faced by users in the US.

The new bundle takes a layered approach rather than being a single product, and combines monitoring, prevention, and recovery support, reflecting how modern scams often involve more than one point of failure.

Dark web scam protection

The Scam Protection bundle includes dark web monitoring. It scans known breach sources and alerts users if personal information such as email addresses, passwords, or financial data appears to have been exposed. The hope is these alerts will give users time to respond before compromised data is abused further.

The bundle also includes access to NordVPN and Threat Protection which reduce exposure to malicious websites, trackers, and known scam infrastructure while users browse the web. Threat Protection can block certain harmful content automatically, adding another layer of defense during everyday online activity.

Depending on the plan selected, users can also benefit from insurance coverage of up to $100,000 for cyber extortion and up to $50,000 for online fraud. This can help cover losses and recovery costs if a user becomes a victim of a scam that results in financial damage.

For users on higher-tier plans, the bundle also includes access to Incogni, a service that focuses on removing personal data from online databases operated by data brokers. By reducing how widely personal details are shared or sold, it can reduce the chances of users being targeted by scams in the first place.

The Scam Protection bundle focuses primarily on internet-based fraud, which includes phishing attempts, impersonation scams, fake online stores, and unauthorized money transfers, but it also extends to other forms of fraud such as romance scams and schemes that target older adults.

Tomas Sinicki, managing director at NordProtect, described the thinking behind the launch. “Unfortunately, online fraud and various scams have become a natural part of our lives, and effective protection must be available to everyone. We believe the best defense is layered, incorporating proactive monitoring, strong digital hygiene, and a clear response plan. These are the key principles our new bundle is built on,” he said.

The launch comes as other security companies are also looking for ways to meet users where they already spend time online. Malwarebytes has added scam protection directly into ChatGPT, allowing users to check suspicious links, messages, and phone numbers inside a conversational interface rather than relying on separate tools.

Image credit: F01photo/Dreamstime.com