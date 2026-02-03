    • Over 75 percent of cybersecurity professionals worry about AI agent risks

    Agentic AI agent

    A new study from Darktrace has surveyed more than 1,500 cybersecurity professionals from around the world to uncover their attitudes, understanding, and priorities when it comes to AI threats, agents, tools, and operations.

    It finds that 73 percent say AI-powered threats are already having a significant impact on their organization, while nearly half of security professionals feel unprepared to defend against AI-driven attacks, despite 92 percent saying these threats are driving major upgrades to their defenses.

    At the same time 77 percent of security professionals report that generative AI is now embedded in their security stack and 96 percent say AI significantly boosts the speed and efficiency of their work.

    Data exposure is identified as the top risk (61 percent), followed by potential violations of data security and privacy regulations (56 percent) and the misuse or abuse of AI tools (51 percent). Despite rising risk awareness regarding AI, just 37 percent of respondent organizations have a formal policy for securely deploying AI, down eight percentage points from last year’s report.

    “Enterprises are embracing AI fast, and while AI tools are helping security teams better defend against attacks, agentic AI introduces a new class of insider risk,” says Issy Richards, VP of product at Darktrace. “These systems can act with the reach of an employee -- accessing sensitive data and triggering business processes -- without human context or accountability. Our research shows security leaders are already worried, and this cannot be treated as an afterthought. If AI agents are operating inside your organization, their governance, access controls, and monitoring are a board-level responsibility, not just a technical one.”

    In response to the trends reflected in the survey’s findings, Darktrace today also unveiled its latest offering, Darktrace / SECURE AI. Designed to give security teams visibility and control of how AI tools and agents are being used, what data and systems they can access, and how they behave across the organization.

    You can get the full report from the Darktrace site.

    Image credit: Wanan Yossingkum/Dreamstime.com

    TAGS
    No Comments
    Got News? Contact Us

    Recent Headlines

    Over 75 percent of cybersecurity professionals worry about AI agent risks

    French authorities summon Elon Musk after raiding X offices

    New AI-powered tool gives finance teams better visibility into vendor contracts

    OpenAI releases new Codex app to run and supervise multiple AI agents on macOS

    Google wants to help sport fans get their Winter Olympics fix

    GlassWorm malware attack strikes macOS

    Mozilla is keeping its promise and letting Firefox users disable all AI features

    Most Commented Stories

    1. Finance teams know AI-powered fraud is growing, but many still fight it by hand

      0 Comments

    2. Yubico wants to simplify how companies hand out security keys

      0 Comments

    3. WhatsApp rolls out stronger security options to iOS and Android users

      0 Comments

    4. MSI updates its Prestige lineup with slimmer designs and new Intel Core Ultra processors

      0 Comments

    5. Over 75 percent of cybersecurity professionals worry about AI agent risks

      0 Comments

    6. State of Mozilla report outlines an alternative vision for AI

      0 Comments

    7. Three-quarters of IT teams suffer outages from ignoring critical alerts

      0 Comments

    8. AI-powered Chrome extensions open users to privacy risks

      0 Comments

    Why Trust Us

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    betanews logo

    We don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

    x logo facebook logo linkedin logo rss feed logo

    NEWS

    AI
    Technology
    Software
    Hardware
    About Us
    DMCA.com Protection Status

    © 1998-2026 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

    Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Cookie Policy | Contact Us | Sitemap