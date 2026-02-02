Pleasant Hub is a new social network for adults aged 55+ with no algorithms or politics -- and a design firmly rooted in the past

Pleasant Hub is a new social media platform aimed specifically at adults aged 55 and over, with a focus on conversation, community, and control rather than algorithms or political debate. The service describes itself as an alternative to mainstream social networks that many older users find stressful, divisive, or difficult to navigate.

The platform is built around a strict set of rules intended to shape how people interact. Pleasant Hub enforces a strict no politics and no hate policy, with the goal of keeping discussions civil and focused on shared interests rather than arguments.

There is growing concern about loneliness among older Americans. A study cited by the Department of Health and Human Services found that around 28 percent of people over 65 live alone. Pleasant Hub wants to reduce isolation by encouraging everyday conversation and a sense of belonging.

Pleasant Hub has taken the decision to avoid algorithmic feeds altogether. Instead of ranking or promoting posts based on engagement or behavior, the platform lets users decide how content is shown. Members can choose between chronological feeds that show all updates, posts from friends only, content from followed members, or a filtered feed they define themselves.

Pleasant Hub's design is also firmly rooted in the early-to-mid 2010s -- around 2011–2014 I'd say -- when social networks favored boxed layouts, visible navigation, rounded panels, and clearly defined buttons.

It reminds me of the Facebook and community-forum designs from back then, before flat design, mobile-first layouts, and minimalist interfaces took over, and is presumably intentional, prioritizing familiarity, clarity, and obvious interaction over modern aesthetics. It's an interesting choice, certainly, but not one that will appeal to everyone.

Pleasant Hub for conversations not arguments

“We designed Pleasant Hub specifically for the 55+ community so that connection feels like a conversation, not an argument,” said George Oberle, Founder of Pleasant Hub. “We believe that community connection should enhance our life, not drain our energy so we allow members to craft their own experience on the platform.”

Moderation on Pleasant Hub relies partly on the community itself. Every post and direct message includes a reporting option that allows members to flag content they believe violates platform guidelines. Reported material is reviewed by a moderation team, which can remove posts that don’t meet the site’s standards.

The platform also takes a firm stance on solicitation and does not allow members to ask others for money, investments, or donations, reducing the risk of scams and protecting older users who might otherwise be targeted in online spaces.

The company, based in San Jose, California, says its long-term goal is to help address senior loneliness one connection at a time.

Pleasant Hub is now live and open to adults aged 55 and over.

