Proton updates its Lumo AI tool with new Projects feature

Six months ago Proton launched its privacy-focused AI assistant, Lumo, which doesn’t store or train its models on your prompts or chats.

Today it introduces Lumo 1.3 which adds Projects, a dedicated, encrypted space within Lumo for ongoing conversations about a specific topic. Rather than having to restart conversations or re-type the same instructions, Projects lets users bundle together chats, files, etc for any task (whether its a report for work, managing household finances or planning a holiday) and have them remain in sync across every device and session.

This gives Lumo the context it needs to chip in on larger projects or recurring subjects with minimal effort by the user. Projects are also integrated with Proton Drive and users can create a Project for just about anything. Lumo will remember the background, preferred tone, and focus areas across every conversation in that Project. It can immediately pick up where you left off because it remembers all the context.

Maintaining the privacy focus, Projects are encrypted AI workspaces where you can keep all files and chats for a project in one place, along with specific instructions for the project. You can upload files and resources that are important to that project, helping Lumo provide more relevant and accurate responses when analyzing documents or summing up insights.

Projects are now available to all Lumo users, with a limit of one Project for users logged in on a free account. If you’re handling multiple workstreams, upgrading to Lumo Plus unlocks unlimited Projects, faster response times, access to our most advanced AI models, unlimited chats, and more.

For businesses, Lumo Professional offers premium features, speeding up delivery, facilitating effective business strategy and decision-making, streamlining processes, and simplifying compliance across every workstream.

You can find out more on the Proton site.

Image credit: Proton