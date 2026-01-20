Secondary Google Calendars are being promoted

For many people Google Calendar is an essential planning and organizational tool. Having one calendar is useful, but two or more can be extremely helpful – although going down the route of working with multiple calendars opens up other issues.

Whether you have multiple Google Calendars set up on a permanent basis, or you create them on an as-needed basis for individual projects, it can be easy to lose or forget the existence of anything other than your main one. But this is something Google is looking to change by ensuring that secondary calendars are always visible.

Announcing the change to the way secondary calendars are handled, Google says: “Following our recent announcement regarding the improvements on secondary calendar management with dedicated owners, all secondary calendars you own will consistently be displayed in your calendar list in Google Calendar. Your calendar list is visible in your Calendar settings page. This change ensures that owners always have direct access to manage the settings, sharing permissions, and lifecycle of the calendars they are responsible for”.

Going on to provide some additional details, Google says:

Owners can always access and manage their calendars through the Settings page, with the flexibility to pin them to their main view by selecting “Show in calendar list.” If you no longer wish to manage a specific calendar, you have the option to either delete it permanently for all subscribers or transfer ownership to someone else—allowing you to unsubscribe while ensuring the calendar remains active for the rest of the team. To ensure a reliable product experience, we recommend limiting ownership to a maximum of 100 calendars per user. For accounts currently exceeding this threshold, calendars will be added to their list gradually to ensure stability and a smooth transition. For such cases we highly encourage you to review the calendar list and either delete or transfer any calendars beyond the 100-calendar limit.

There is some advice for anyone who finds themselves caught between the worlds of Google and Apple for their calendar management. Google adds:

If you use Apple Calendar to manage your Google Calendar, owned calendars may not sync automatically. To ensure they appear in your list, you can manually select and enable synchronization for specific calendars on this page.

The change has been assigned a rapid rollout pace, and this means that for many people it should be immediately visible. Google shares the following timetable of events: