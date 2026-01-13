    • Sisense delivers faster, smarter analytics with AI

    Data analytics graphs

    Data analytics is perhaps one of the areas that’s seen most benefit from AI, allowing information to be processed faster and in larger volumes.

    With its new announcement today Sisense aims to deliver a new generation of analytics that not only interprets data but can act on it.

    Powered by the new Sisense Managed LLM -- a foundational layer that simplifies AI deployment -- platform innovations like the Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and Sisense Intelligence assistant allow product leaders, developers and data teams to build, scale, and explore data faster while seamlessly integrating Sisense into the applications and workflows they already use.

    “We’ve reached a point in AI adoption where organizations expect high-quality tools, efficient results, and the flexibility to choose how they power their analytics,” says Ariel Katz, CEO of Sisense. “These advancements allow our customers to expand the capabilities of their current tools and embrace agentic analytics. Our customers can now explore data models, create dashboards, and deploy assistants with greater semantic intelligence, faster performance, and more control, whether via embedded products or MCP.”

    Sisense’s MCP server allows organizations to connect external AI tools securely and is designed to help ensure results from queries come from available governed semantic models. It let users ask questions directly within the AI agents they already use, such as ChatGPT or Claude, and can also extend analytics into new experiences like chat or copilots without rebuilding the underlying analytics stack. At the same time it maintains governance, lineage, and context across environments and interfaces, and enforces granular data access rights, ensuring users can only access and view data they are authorized to see based on existing security permissions.

    Intelligence assistant allows every builder and creator to interact with data more intuitively and create analytics assets at speed. Among other features it can assemble and refine full dashboards with redefined and improved user inference, as well as explore, edit, and manage analytics while ensuring alignment with governed organizational models.

    You can find out more on the Sisense site.

    Image credit: SergeyNivens/depositphotos.com

    At BetaNews.com, we don't just report the news: We live it. Our team of tech-savvy writers is dedicated to bringing you breaking news, in-depth analysis, and trustworthy reviews across the digital landscape.

