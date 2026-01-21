Sony launches LinkBuds Clip open earbuds for all-day listening

Sony has introduced a new pair of open earbuds designed to let users hear music and their surroundings at the same time. The LinkBuds Clip use an open clip design and are aimed at people who want lightweight earbuds for everyday use without blocking out environmental sounds.

The earbuds use an always-on open fit rather than sealing the ear canal. This allows users to stay aware of traffic, conversations, and announcements while listening to audio.

LinkBuds Clip use a clip-style design that sits outside the ear canal. The shape is supposed to reduce pressure and improve airflow during longer listening sessions.

The earbuds are also designed to fit a wide range of ear shapes. Sony includes removable fitting cushions that can be adjusted along the band to fine-tune comfort and stability.

Three listening modes are built in and can be switched between by tapping the earbuds. Standard mode is for general music listening, while Voice Boost mode increases vocal clarity in louder environments.

The Sound Leakage Reduction mode is for quieter spaces and designed to reduce how much audio escapes into the surrounding area.

The open design reportedly doesn’t come at the expense of sound quality. The earbuds support DSEE upscaling and include a customizable 10-band equalizer through the Sony Sound Connect app.

Support for spatial audio features is also included. Background Music Effect and personalized immersive audio options are available for compatible content.

Call quality is handled through a combination of bone conduction sensors and AI-based noise reduction and is designed to isolate the user’s voice while cutting background noise during calls.

Sony says this helps keep voices clear even in busy or outdoor environments. The microphones are paired with voice signal processing to maintain consistency during movement.

LinkBuds Clip comfort

The earbuds are designed to be worn for long periods of time and Sony says the lightweight construction makes it easy to forget you have them in.

Optional fitting cushions can provide a tighter hold for activities like walking or running and the clip-style design keeps the earbuds secure.

Battery life is rated at up to 37 hours with the charging case. A quick charge feature provides up to one hour of playback after three minutes of charging.

The earbuds are rated IPX4 for water resistance, so they're suitable for light rain and fairly sweaty workouts.

Multipoint connection is supported, allowing the earbuds to stay connected to more than one device at a time. Tap controls and quick access features are included for playback and mode switching.

The LinkBuds Clip are available in multiple colors, including coral, green, blue, lavender, and black. Optional case covers and fitting cushions are sold separately.

Pricing is set at $229.99 in the US and $299.99 in Canada. Accessories are priced at $24.99.

What do you think about open earbuds like the LinkBuds Clip? Let us know in the comments.